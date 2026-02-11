RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Be A Race To Stop Peter Parker Transforming Into [SPOILER]

Sony Pictures still hasn't released the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. At this rate, it's increasingly likely that the studio is following the same blueprint as 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which got its first teaser four months before it arrived in theaters.

We've seen a leaked trailer, of course, and rumours about what to expect from Peter Parker's long-awaited MCU return continue to swirl.

The latest update comes from John Campea, who has confirmed elements of a recent Spider-Man: Brand New Day plot leak. While he cautions that the information isn't from an "official studio source," Campea explains that the MCU's web-slinger's genetics were altered when he was bitten by the spider that gave him his powers.

"In the vein of Jeff Goldblum in The Fly, we're going to see Peter mutate into a spider being...literally mutating into a spider," he explains, seemingly teasing the live-action debut of Man-Spider. "One of the main things [about] this movie is them trying to race against the idea of how to prevent Peter from mutating totally."

Campea added that all signs point to Sadie Sink playing Jean Grey, and reiterates recent rumours about Tramell Tillman playing the head of the Department of Damage Control.

He explains, "This is gonna be setting up the anti-mutant thing, because Jean Grey is being hunted because she's a mutant...it's pre-Xavier School."

It's looking increasingly likely that, in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU, the X-Men won't suddenly appear as an established superhero team. Instead, they'll likely begin emerging—explaining why we've started seeing mutants like Ms. Marvel and Namor—meaning we can probably expect a First Class-style story for the mutants.

As for Man-Spider, we've seen in the leaked Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer that Peter will emerge from a web cocoon at some point, potentially with organic web-shooters. From there, the logical next step may be him getting six arms and transforming into Man-Spider...for a battle with The Hulk, perhaps? We'll see.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.