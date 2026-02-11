RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Be A Race To Stop Peter Parker Transforming Into [SPOILER]

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Be A Race To Stop Peter Parker Transforming Into [SPOILER]

The latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumour reveals that the movie will revolve around Peter Parker's genetics and the race to stop him from transforming into something monstrous.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 11, 2026 11:02 AM EST

Sony Pictures still hasn't released the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. At this rate, it's increasingly likely that the studio is following the same blueprint as 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which got its first teaser four months before it arrived in theaters.

We've seen a leaked trailer, of course, and rumours about what to expect from Peter Parker's long-awaited MCU return continue to swirl.

The latest update comes from John Campea, who has confirmed elements of a recent Spider-Man: Brand New Day plot leak. While he cautions that the information isn't from an "official studio source," Campea explains that the MCU's web-slinger's genetics were altered when he was bitten by the spider that gave him his powers.

"In the vein of Jeff Goldblum in The Fly, we're going to see Peter mutate into a spider being...literally mutating into a spider," he explains, seemingly teasing the live-action debut of Man-Spider. "One of the main things [about] this movie is them trying to race against the idea of how to prevent Peter from mutating totally."

Campea added that all signs point to Sadie Sink playing Jean Grey, and reiterates recent rumours about Tramell Tillman playing the head of the Department of Damage Control. 

He explains, "This is gonna be setting up the anti-mutant thing, because Jean Grey is being hunted because she's a mutant...it's pre-Xavier School."

It's looking increasingly likely that, in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU, the X-Men won't suddenly appear as an established superhero team. Instead, they'll likely begin emerging—explaining why we've started seeing mutants like Ms. Marvel and Namor—meaning we can probably expect a First Class-style story for the mutants. 

As for Man-Spider, we've seen in the leaked Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer that Peter will emerge from a web cocoon at some point, potentially with organic web-shooters. From there, the logical next step may be him getting six arms and transforming into Man-Spider...for a battle with The Hulk, perhaps? We'll see. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Upcoming Marvel Reprints May Reveal Some Big Clues About SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Plot
Related:

Upcoming Marvel Reprints May Reveal Some Big Clues About SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Plot
Alternate SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Description Leaks; Actor Playing Boomerang Possibly Revealed
Recommended For You:

Alternate SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Description Leaks; Actor Playing Boomerang Possibly Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder