Sony Boss Teases "Surprising And Terrific" SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY After Seeing Early Footage

Sony Boss Teases &quot;Surprising And Terrific&quot; SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY After Seeing Early Footage

Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman confirms that he's seen footage from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but dodges the question of whether this will be Tom Holland's final movie as Peter Parker.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 08, 2026 06:02 AM EST

Tom Rothman is Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures, meaning he has the final say on whether the studio continues sharing Spider-Man with Marvel Studios. 

The deal began in 2015 when Tom Holland was cast as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War. He'd go on to appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, before the latter's release, the deal fell apart, and "Spider-Man 3" was planned without Marvel Studios' involvement.

When the news hit, fans were furious and even the Russo Brothers implored Disney and Sony to figure things out. Holland eventually got on the phone with Disney CEO Bob Iger, and a new agreement was formed that remains in place to this day.

Ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release in theaters this summer, Rothman was asked about the movie and whether he's seen any footage yet. 

"We have not seen a cut yet, I have seen all the dailies," the executive confirmed. "I think it's going to be one of the most surprising and terrific movies - as a movie - [as] an incredible Spider-Man movie, and Destin has done a tremendous job, tremendous!"

Asked, for some reason, whether this will be Holland's final Spider-Man movie, Rothman replied, "Next time Tom is on the line, ask him!" 

We wouldn't read too much into that, but the ball may be in the actor's court when it comes to Spidey's future. We've waited half a decade for a follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Holland has suggested he might move on from the franchise after this trilogy (passing the baton to a young actor who plays Miles Morales). 

Talking of Miles, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has said he "would love to" play a live-action version of that web-slinger. "I think Miles represents something bigger than myself, bigger than most people. Also being from New York, and seeing the 'Spider-Verse' story, it’s really connected [with me]."

However, the GOAT star joins a long list of actors who want to play Miles but aren't the right fit. For starters, the hero is Afro-Latino and was at least a decade younger than McLaughlin during his first appearance in both the comics and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
RUMOR: Marvel Studios' SPIDER-MAN Franchise Plans May Include Deadpool, Mephisto, And Clones
Related:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios' SPIDER-MAN Franchise Plans May Include Deadpool, Mephisto, And Clones
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Actor Tramell Tillman's Surprising Role Revealed - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Actor Tramell Tillman's Surprising Role Revealed - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder