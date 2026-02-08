Sony Boss Teases "Surprising And Terrific" SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY After Seeing Early Footage

Tom Rothman is Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures, meaning he has the final say on whether the studio continues sharing Spider-Man with Marvel Studios.

The deal began in 2015 when Tom Holland was cast as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War. He'd go on to appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, before the latter's release, the deal fell apart, and "Spider-Man 3" was planned without Marvel Studios' involvement.

When the news hit, fans were furious and even the Russo Brothers implored Disney and Sony to figure things out. Holland eventually got on the phone with Disney CEO Bob Iger, and a new agreement was formed that remains in place to this day.

Ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release in theaters this summer, Rothman was asked about the movie and whether he's seen any footage yet.

"We have not seen a cut yet, I have seen all the dailies," the executive confirmed. "I think it's going to be one of the most surprising and terrific movies - as a movie - [as] an incredible Spider-Man movie, and Destin has done a tremendous job, tremendous!"

Asked, for some reason, whether this will be Holland's final Spider-Man movie, Rothman replied, "Next time Tom is on the line, ask him!"

We wouldn't read too much into that, but the ball may be in the actor's court when it comes to Spidey's future. We've waited half a decade for a follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Holland has suggested he might move on from the franchise after this trilogy (passing the baton to a young actor who plays Miles Morales).

Talking of Miles, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has said he "would love to" play a live-action version of that web-slinger. "I think Miles represents something bigger than myself, bigger than most people. Also being from New York, and seeing the 'Spider-Verse' story, it’s really connected [with me]."

However, the GOAT star joins a long list of actors who want to play Miles but aren't the right fit. For starters, the hero is Afro-Latino and was at least a decade younger than McLaughlin during his first appearance in both the comics and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.