Spider-Man: Brand New Day - J.K. Simmons Reveals Whether He'll Return As J. Jonah Jameson

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - J.K. Simmons Reveals Whether He'll Return As J. Jonah Jameson

After making his MCU debut in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, J.K. Simmons reveals whether he'll return as TheDailyBugle.net's J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Source: ComicBook.com

In Spider-Man: Far From Home's mid-credits scene, Marvel Studios delivered one of its biggest surprises ever when J.K. Simmons reprised his role from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy as J. Jonah Jameson.

Playing a new, shock jock-style version of the character, he went from being The Daily Bugle's Publisher to the host of TheDailyBugle.net. After revealing Spider-Man's identity to the world, his vendetta continued in Spider-Man: No Way Home until he, like everyone else, forgot Peter Parker existed.

With this month's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, all signs point to filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton delivering a fan-pleasing street-level adventure. Unfortunately, it seems he hasn't made room for Jonah in the story, despite it having a sizeable runtime.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Simmons said, "Not in it, dude. I don’t know who on the internet decided that that was [a] fact, but I ain’t in it." 

Now, there's always a chance that he's telling a little while lie to hide his involvement in the movie. There's surely a place for Jonah in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, given that he likely still believes that Spidey is a menace, but at the same time, Marvel might feel that the character has run his course in this corner of the MCU.

Still, this is a missed trick, especially as the comic book version of Jonah played a role in The Scorpion's creation by funding the experiment that turned Mac Gargan into a supervillain.

"Well, I only really appeared on screen with Tobey [Maguire]," Simmons previously said of never meeting Tom Holland while working on Marvel Studios' Spider-Man movies. "Even people in the industry, in the media are taken aback when I say I have never met Tom Holland. Even at whatever the last premiere that I went to, we just didn't happen to cross paths." 

"So obviously I have great affection for what Sam [Raimi] and Tobey and I and the gang did, Kirsten [Dunst], everybody in those films, and my participation in the latest iteration is much more limited," he continued. "But having said that, I love what Jon [Watts] is doing with it too, and I love the way that they have kept it fresh without completely losing what made Spider-Man appealing in the first place."

So, a disappointing update, but we'll have to wait and see what happens. In the meantime, you can check out some new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spots in the players below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Irregular
Irregular - 7/7/2026, 4:36 PM
A little disappointing but it is what it is.
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/7/2026, 4:44 PM
His online version in the MCU typifies what is wrong with these Spider-Man movies. Why they felt the need to reinvent all these amazing characters is beyond me.
cubrn
cubrn - 7/7/2026, 4:50 PM
@Spike101 - print media is outdated
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 7/7/2026, 4:49 PM
If an actor says they're not in it they're probably in it unless of course they're actually not in it
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/7/2026, 5:08 PM
@BrainySleep - it’s pretty profound actually
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/7/2026, 4:51 PM
That’s criminal!
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/7/2026, 4:53 PM
That’s disappointing. Even if he didn’t have a big role I expected to hear his voice on the radio or appear on TV again.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/7/2026, 4:56 PM
Not even on the radio or in the background news? Sad.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/7/2026, 4:57 PM
This gif will never get old for me. User Comment Image

I had no idea that this was JK Simmons until years later. With the hair/makeup and his acting, he completely disappeared into the role.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/7/2026, 5:05 PM
Would have loved if they borrowed a bit from the Insomniac games and have a scene or two with The Daily Bugle playing as a podcast on Ned’s phone or something as he tries to piece together Spidey’s identity.

Would be an easy thing to include (Simmons could record it from his own home), and would do wonders for world building.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/7/2026, 5:09 PM
The movie already seems jam packed so I can understand them leaving this JJJ out of the film so it’s not a big deal imo…

Hopefully we see him in a future installment or maybe even a quick cameo on tv for another MCU project

Anyway , that shot of Peter leaping off the wall and jumping over Hulk to take him down via his webs in the first tv spot was cool!!.

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