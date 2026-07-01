Spider-Man: Brand New Day Runtime Revealed: How It Compares To Spidey's Previous Movies

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Runtime Revealed: How It Compares To Spidey's Previous Movies

Ahead of its release in theaters later this month, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's final runtime has been revealed, and it's set to be one of the wall-crawler's longest big-screen adventures yet.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2026 04:07 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters later this month, and we finally have news on the movie's runtime. Comic book adaptations aren't as red-hot as they were a few years ago, and lately, many have been reduced to two hours or under.

That didn't hugely benefit The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as it moved at a breakneck pace and left a lot on the cutting room floor (including John Malkovich's Red Ghost). The thinking seems to be that shaving off those few minutes will get these movies on more screens throughout the day, boosting box office revenue. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day doesn't need to worry too much about that. It's already expected to be one of the biggest movies of the year, and reliable runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual is reporting that its final runtime is 2 hours and 24 minutes. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the franchise's longest movie at 2 hours and 28 minutes, followed closely by The Amazing Spider-Man 2's 2 hours and 22 minutes.

From there, we have Spider-Man 3 (2 hours, 19 minutes), The Amazing Spider-Man (2 hours, 16 minutes), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2 hours, 13 minutes), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2 hours, 9 minutes), Spider-Man 2 (2 hours, 7 minutes), and the web-slinger's shortest outing, Spider-Man, which clocks in at 2 hours and 1 minute. 

Given that trailers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have largely featured the same footage over and over, it's clear that much of the movie is being hidden from us. With such a giant-sized runtime, this is going to be a big adventure for Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Check out a new promo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X post below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 7/1/2026, 5:04 AM
For the first time this year, I'm actually excited to see a film. Going to try and avoid spoilers so I can enjoy the mystery/detective aspect as much as possible.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 7/1/2026, 5:06 AM
I can't hold it in for 2 and a half hours anymore.
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 7/1/2026, 5:57 AM
@MarvelousMarty - Thats what the popcorn bucket is for LMAO
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/1/2026, 5:18 AM
Movie feels like it's the most ambitious Spider-Man movie yet. I can't wait to see how it plays out.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/1/2026, 5:50 AM
@ModHaterSLADE - Most ambitious??? How so?
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/1/2026, 6:00 AM
@ModHaterSLADE - I can see that. Most accurate John Romita Sr costume, many many villains, comic accurate Spidey poses ripped right from the comic covers, inclusion of the Hulk one of Marvel's most popular characters, step up in the action department, and long run time.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/1/2026, 5:31 AM
Why did the first Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 feel way longer than that? (In a good way)
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 7/1/2026, 5:55 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - Efficient filmmaking and very tight scripts.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/1/2026, 6:05 AM
Spider-Man Brand New Day movie of the Century. 😃
LSHF
LSHF - 7/1/2026, 6:08 AM
"The thinking seems to be that shaving off those few minutes will get these movies on more screens throughout the day, boosting box office revenue."

If that helps, then good for them, but I just wish they would add those "cut for time" scenes back in the films for the home version (Blu-ray, streaming, etc.).

That will provide extra income and give more people more reasons to purchase digitally.

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