Spider-Man: Brand New Day Runtime Revealed: How It Compares To Spidey's Previous Movies

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters later this month, and we finally have news on the movie's runtime. Comic book adaptations aren't as red-hot as they were a few years ago, and lately, many have been reduced to two hours or under.

That didn't hugely benefit The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as it moved at a breakneck pace and left a lot on the cutting room floor (including John Malkovich's Red Ghost). The thinking seems to be that shaving off those few minutes will get these movies on more screens throughout the day, boosting box office revenue.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day doesn't need to worry too much about that. It's already expected to be one of the biggest movies of the year, and reliable runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual is reporting that its final runtime is 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the franchise's longest movie at 2 hours and 28 minutes, followed closely by The Amazing Spider-Man 2's 2 hours and 22 minutes.

From there, we have Spider-Man 3 (2 hours, 19 minutes), The Amazing Spider-Man (2 hours, 16 minutes), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2 hours, 13 minutes), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2 hours, 9 minutes), Spider-Man 2 (2 hours, 7 minutes), and the web-slinger's shortest outing, Spider-Man, which clocks in at 2 hours and 1 minute.

Given that trailers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have largely featured the same footage over and over, it's clear that much of the movie is being hidden from us. With such a giant-sized runtime, this is going to be a big adventure for Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Check out a new promo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X post below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.