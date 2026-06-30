Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Spidey Takes Lionel Messi Web-Swinging In New Teaser

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Spidey Takes Lionel Messi Web-Swinging In New Teaser

Sony Pictures has released a new World Cup tie-in teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it sees the Wall-crawler meet the legendary Lionel Messi...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 30, 2026 10:06 AM EST

Sony Pictures has shared a new FIFA World Cup 2026 tie-in teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, featuring Peter Parker (Tom Holland) meeting Lionel Messi, who is widely considered the best footballer of the 21st century.

The promo finds Peter speaking to a friend on the phone in a cafe, when Messi arrives in search of the wall-crawler on his Spidey-Tracker. Parker then does a quick change, and we see Spider-Man taking the Argentine striker on a web-swing through the city.

This teaser was released ahead of Argentina taking on Cape Verde in their knockout stage opener this Friday, as Lionel Scaloni's squad continues their quest to defend their world title.

We also have a new rumor from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, who believes that Holland is "now involved in the creative process for Spider-Man in a similar way to how Tom Hiddleston was involved for Loki."

He doesn't share any more details here, but it sounds like this is something that could impact Spider-Man's MCU future beyond Avengers: Secret Wars.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/30/2026, 10:05 AM
Fifa is so corrupt this is amazing and Supegirl is le bad hahahhahaha such a great week, Arnie Hamer make mine
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/30/2026, 10:08 AM
Never thought I'd see a Spider carrying a GOAT!

Somewhere Ronaldo is screaming into a pillow crying.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/30/2026, 10:15 AM
@SATW42 -

Crying, sure, but probably under the shower thanks to that Ultrex moolah.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2026, 10:11 AM
I don’t particularly care about soccer/football but cool i guess…

Also , we know that Holland has become more creatively involved in the MCU Spidey films because he himself has talked about BND being the first time he was brought into the process before the script was written and that conversations about the future of the franchise are happening so that isn’t really news or a scoop at all.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/30/2026, 10:19 AM
Soccer? I hardly know her!

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