Spider-Man: Brand New Day Composer Reveals The Wall-Crawler's New MCU Theme

Composer Michael Giacchino has an incredible—and very long—list of credits, including Star Trek, The Incredibles, Zootopia, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Batman, and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man trilogy.

After working on Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Giacchino will return for this month's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That's exciting enough in its own right, but we now have a sampling of his work on the movie and his updated take on Spidey's MCU theme.

While it is largely the same as the one used in previous Spider-Man movies, it's been remixed and given a completely different feel. Dare we say, it fits a more mature Peter Parker, who is no longer a high school student.

With any luck, the full version will be released soon, along with the rest of the movie's soundtrack. Funnily enough, today also marks 9 years since Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in theaters. In 2017, Giacchino opened up on what drew him to Peter Parker's corner of the MCU.

"I love that clumsiness of the character, that wanting to run into the fray of things without even thinking, as a teenager would," he said. "And I love that so much of it took place in his [high school] world, where even he was tortured by the other kids and not just by these supervillains."

"I wanted a theme that could be young and turned into something much more heroic and epic. So it was important for me to let it grow and get to that point," he continued. "There’s a sadness to the pain and struggle. It was fun to allow the theme to be big and heroic, as opposed to plucky and clumsy, as it had been up to that point."

A new clip from the movie has also been released, showing more of Ned Leeds' Spider-Tracker and his suspicion that Spider-Man could be British (due to him being spotted in Europe). We also see a little more of Ned's shock at meeting the real Spidey. You'll also find a new snippet of the hero battling The Hulk.

What do you think about this snippet of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day score?

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.