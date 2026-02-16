SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY: Everything You Need To Know About The Movie's Leaked Villains

We still haven't had a trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the promo art leaks have begun in earnest (we've included that below, in case you missed it). Highlighting Marvel Studios' take on The Scorpion, Boomerang, Tarantula, and the Savage Hulk, each villain has been reimagined for the MCU. However, we've also seen more than enough to suggest that this movie will still adhere to the source material in some intriguing ways. In this feature, we're bringing you up to speed with a breakdown of their respective histories, how we believe they'll fit into Spider-Man: Brand New Day (and beyond), and what each costume tells us about filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton's take on them. To learn more, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons for our full breakdown...

The Scorpion Making his debut in Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's Amazing Spider-Man #20, Mac Gargan was a private investigator hired by J. Jonah Jameson to tail Peter Parker. However, a science experiment meant to make him a match for Spidey drove Gargan mad and left him stuck in his suit. We first met the MCU's Mac Gargan in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Introduced as a crook looking to acquire advanced weaponry from Adrian Toomes, he was inadvertently injured by the wall-crawler and, later, confronted The Vulture when they crossed paths in prison. As much fun as it would be to see Jonah transform Gargan into someone capable of taking down the Big Apple's webbed menace, it seems the MCU's version will be outfitted with his gear by Tombstone. Continued on next page...

The world has forgotten that Peter Parker is Spider-Man (and that he even exists), so Gargan's status quo is right back to where it was in Spider-Man: Homecoming's post-credits scene. In terms of his Spider-Man: Brand New Day suit, The Scorpion is largely what we expected. He's wearing green armour clearly meant to enhance his strength, suggesting he won't have superpowers without the suit (which matches Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man). The tail is relatively grounded, and it's been compared to a rollercoaster or scaffolding; the all-important spike, meanwhile, looks suitably deadly, but is it capable of dispensing poison? Don't be surprised if this is just Gargan's first suit.



Boomerang Boomerang, a.k.a. Fred Myers, is best known for his trick boomerangs and has frequently clashed with Spider-Man. Debuting in Tales to Astonish #81 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Myers was a baseball prodigy turned criminal after a bribery scandal. Interestingly, he first appeared as a Hulk foe, and even led a pretty ineffective version of the Sinister Six for a time before becoming Peter Parker's roommate. The latter concept might be fun to explore here, though we'd expect him to have a pretty minor role in this movie. Continued on next page...

Whether he's another superpowered C-Lister targeted by The Punisher or a dumb supervillain who finds himself on the receiving end of a beating from the Jade Giant, we're intrigued to see what Fred brings to Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Marvel Studios has stuck close to the comics with Boomerang. That extends to a comic-accurate mask and a suit that pays homage to what Fred has worn on the page in recent years. He also has his trademark boomerangs, and may be played in the movie by Harry Holland, Tom's brother.



Tarantula The first Tarantula, Anton Miguel Rodriguez, debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #134. Created by Gerry Conway and Ross Andru, he was a revolutionary from Delvadia who became a government enforcer, taking on the Tarantula mantle and wielding venom-laced boot spikes. His U.S. crime spree, starting with a Hudson River ferry heist, was thwarted by Spider-Man and the Punisher, making him a fitting choice of villain for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, even if his role is a relatively minor one. After all, he may be confined to a montage. Continued on next page...

Marvel Studios has stuck close to the comics for its take on Tarantula in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While a spider logo no longer adorns the villain's chest, he's wearing armour that resembles the classic comic book design. The bright red and navy blue colour scheme also remains. While you couldn't really build an entire movie around a character like Tarantula, he's a fitting secondary baddie for a team-up with The Scorpion (leading to some amazing fight scenes). The biggest change is that he now wears a full-face tactical mask, but the design is otherwise identical.



Savage Hulk Marvel Studios introduced its take on the Jade Giant in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Like previous iterations, Bruce Banner wasn't exactly in control of his rageful alter-ego, a trend that continued in The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron. The Hulk vanished at the end of the latter, eventually resurfacing on Sakaar as the Gladiator Hulk. That version had a little more of Banner's personality and could speak short sentences. Later, he was on the receiving end of a violent beatdown from Thanos. That left Banner unable to transform into the Green Goliath, and by the time Avengers: Endgame rolled around, a five-year time-jump revealed that the scientist had combined his intellect with the Hulk's strength, creating his "Smart Hulk" persona. Continued on next page...