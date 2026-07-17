Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hot Toys Figure Reveals Detailed Look At Shocker's Gauntlet

Hot Toys' first Spider-Man: Brand New Day 1/6th-scale figure was criticised for a lack of accessories. The fact that neither the standard nor the deluxe editions included a Peter Parker headsculpt hasn't gone down well with many collectors, but the latter has now received an exciting update.

In recent TV spots for the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production, Spider-Man has been shown wearing one of Shocker's gauntlets to deliver a powerful blow to the Savage Hulk.

Similar to his comic book counterpart, it seems Peter Parker will use technology from one of his downed enemies to help him defeat a far more powerful opponent (this likely also means that Shocker will return with a new, comic-accurate costume).

"Following the reveal of our 1/6th scale Spider-Man from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Hot Toys is excited to unveil a surprise bonus accessory in the Deluxe Version," the Hong Kong-based company wrote today. "Exclusive to selected markets, the Special Edition Deluxe Version will now include a Shocker's Gauntlet."

"Collectors can equip their web-slinger with this heavy-hitting tech to recreate Spider-Man’s epic battle against the Hulk," the description concludes.

It's been a while since Hot Toys has released a Hulk figure, with the last one being Smart Hulk for Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Assuming we get a Jade Giant based on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans will be able to recreate his clash with the web-slinger and have the first Savage Hulk since the version released for 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Take a closer look at Shocker's gauntlet from Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the Instagram gallery below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.