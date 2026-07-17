Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hot Toys Figure Reveals Detailed Look At Shocker's Gauntlet

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hot Toys Figure Reveals Detailed Look At Shocker's Gauntlet

Hot Toys has updated the deluxe edition of its Spider-Man: Brand New Day figure to include Shocker's gauntlet, a gadget we know Peter Parker will use to slow down the rampaging Savage Hulk.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2026 08:07 AM EST

Hot Toys' first Spider-Man: Brand New Day 1/6th-scale figure was criticised for a lack of accessories. The fact that neither the standard nor the deluxe editions included a Peter Parker headsculpt hasn't gone down well with many collectors, but the latter has now received an exciting update.

In recent TV spots for the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production, Spider-Man has been shown wearing one of Shocker's gauntlets to deliver a powerful blow to the Savage Hulk.

Similar to his comic book counterpart, it seems Peter Parker will use technology from one of his downed enemies to help him defeat a far more powerful opponent (this likely also means that Shocker will return with a new, comic-accurate costume). 

"Following the reveal of our 1/6th scale Spider-Man from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Hot Toys is excited to unveil a surprise bonus accessory in the Deluxe Version," the Hong Kong-based company wrote today. "Exclusive to selected markets, the Special Edition Deluxe Version will now include a Shocker's Gauntlet."

"Collectors can equip their web-slinger with this heavy-hitting tech to recreate Spider-Man’s epic battle against the Hulk," the description concludes.

It's been a while since Hot Toys has released a Hulk figure, with the last one being Smart Hulk for Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Assuming we get a Jade Giant based on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans will be able to recreate his clash with the web-slinger and have the first Savage Hulk since the version released for 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Take a closer look at Shocker's gauntlet from Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the Instagram gallery below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/17/2026, 8:51 AM
It was Crossbones' first.

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soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/17/2026, 10:00 AM
@IAmAHoot - What a wasted villain. At least he was adapted better than Ghost, Taskmaster, and Mandarin.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/17/2026, 8:52 AM
Looks very crappy looks metal arm cast with hydraulic pump
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/17/2026, 8:52 AM
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WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/17/2026, 9:52 AM
Seeing Spider-Man with The Shockers gauntlet lends credibility to The Punisher having a stolen Stark suit because where did Spider-Man get this gauntlet? Probably the same place all the other stolen or left over tech is from… allegedly.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/17/2026, 10:02 AM
I guess there was only enough room in the budget for ONE of Shocker’s gauntlets eh?

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