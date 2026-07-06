Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hot Toys Figure Reveals Spectacularly Detailed Look At Peter Parker's New Suit

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day nearly upon us, Hot Toys has finally shared a first look at the eagerly awaited Spider-Man Sixth Scale Figure. The preview offers a highly detailed look at Peter Parker's new suit and potentially reveals the figure's deluxe edition base, which appears to be a Scorpion tail.

There isn't much else to go on right now, but the full reveal should be coming relatively soon—possibly as early as tomorrow, though it wouldn't be surprising if they wait until next Monday.

While a new Spider-Man figure was guaranteed, it remains to be seen which other characters will join him. A new Hulk figure feels like a safe bet, but after that, it's anyone's guess. Scorpion seems like the most likely choice among the confirmed villains, though Boomerang and Tarantula could easily get spotlighted down the line. Given that a new Punisher figure is already on the way for One Last Kill, it would be surprising if they released another one so quickly.

As for whether Sadie Sink's mysterious character might join the lineup, we'll just have to wait and see. Considering the spoiler-heavy nature of her role, if she does get a figure, it likely won't be announced until much later in the year.

For context, the Spider-Man: No Way Home lineup featured figures for nearly every main character, including Spider-Man (Integrated Suit), Spider-Man (Black & Gold Suit), Spider-Man (New Red and Blue Suit), The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Green Goblin, Green Goblin (Upgraded Suit), Doctor Octopus, Electro, and a Lizard-themed base.

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31!

Check out the first look below: