Spider-Man: Brand New Day: The Punisher Really Doesn't Want To Fight The Hulk In New TV Spot

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a little over two weeks away, and a new TV spot from the movie shows The Punisher—hilariously—admitting that he'd rather not have to face The Hulk.

Interestingly, Frank Castle suggests that Spidey "contain" the Green Goliath while he tracks down the "source" and takes it down. The anti-hero is likely referring to whoever is controlling Bruce Banner, which may explain rumours that The Punisher's mission in Spider-Man: Brand New Day involves Sadie Sink's mystery character.

There's also a great shot of Spider-Man fighting The Hulk and using a web line to drag Frank along with him (The Punisher unloads some bullets into the Jade Giant, seemingly with little success).

New clip of The Punisher in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’.



Frank’s coffee obsession is starting to influence Peter. 😭 pic.twitter.com/6HtdAeR8W2 — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) July 13, 2026

In a second TV spot, the focus is more on the humour in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The wall-crawler is dressed in a hospital gown and preparing to get a shot in front of some schoolkids. However, as his powers evolve, the needle cannot pierce his skin.

This time, it's a little girl who says the "spiders have three life cycles" line. In the first teaser for the movie, it was reeled off by The Princess and the Frog star Keith David. Perhaps he was only hired for a voiceover role, specifically for the trailer, to build intrigue? If so, there go those Jackal theories.

While it hasn't been 100% confirmed, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to have a Hall H panel at this month's San Diego Comic-Con. If so, we'd bet that a final trailer is released then.

🆕 Brand New Day "Special Guest" TV Spot#SpiderManBrandNewDay



1080p on my YouTube pic.twitter.com/9Mw7qbpmwM — Dreamz Talks (@DreamzTalks) July 12, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.