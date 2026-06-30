Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot Mentions Multiversal Spidey; Sadie Sink Reveals Who She's Not Playing

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is very nearly upon us, and new content from the movie continues finding its way online. This time, we get a mention of a certain Multiversal wall-crawler when Peter Parker says, "Organic webs. Peter #2 had them. He was cool. You're cool."

It makes sense for the MCU's web-slinger to reflect on his meeting with his alternate reality counterpart (played by Tobey Maguire), especially as his fellow Spider-Man's organic webbing grossed him out.

We already know that both Maguire and Andrew Garfield's web-slinging Variants inspired Spidey's new suit. However, fans will surely appreciate this mention, and hopefully it's a tease that they'll meet again soon.

We also have a TV spot revealing that Peter introduces himself to MJ and Ned Leeds as "Maynard," which could be a nod to one of Spider-Man's oldest foes, Ringmaster, the leader of the Circus of Crime, who can control minds. Could Sadie Sink be playing a new, gender-swapped take on him?

Probably not, but the Stranger Things alum has now revealed who she isn't playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Spider-Man and Aunt May. However, as Sink puts it, "As for who I really am, you'll have to find out in the theater."

Yes, it seems we'll have to wait until the movie opens to learn who Sink has really been cast as in the MCU.

Last but not least, we have a promo featuring a much better look at Scorpion's armour and apparent confirmation that someone is controlling his mind when he and Spider-Man square off for the second time.

"When we decided that we were going to make Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we said, 'What if we made a suit that was an homage to Tobey's and Andrew's designs?'" Holland recently shared. "Because now my Peter Parker had met those guys. So, we kind of created a spider-child of all three costumes."

"Everything had to fit into the world of Peter Parker, and we went back to that dumpster diver kid who's retrofitting old tech," he continued. "It gave a real purpose to why the suit looks the way it does."

Check out these new looks at Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the players below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.