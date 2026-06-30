Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot Mentions Multiversal Spidey; Sadie Sink Reveals Who She's Not Playing

Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot Mentions Multiversal Spidey; Sadie Sink Reveals Who She's Not Playing

A new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day pays homage to Tobey Maguire's Peter #2, while Sadie Sink has revealed at least two characters she won't be playing in the upcoming blockbuster.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 30, 2026 05:06 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is very nearly upon us, and new content from the movie continues finding its way online. This time, we get a mention of a certain Multiversal wall-crawler when Peter Parker says, "Organic webs. Peter #2 had them. He was cool. You're cool."

It makes sense for the MCU's web-slinger to reflect on his meeting with his alternate reality counterpart (played by Tobey Maguire), especially as his fellow Spider-Man's organic webbing grossed him out.

We already know that both Maguire and Andrew Garfield's web-slinging Variants inspired Spidey's new suit. However, fans will surely appreciate this mention, and hopefully it's a tease that they'll meet again soon.

We also have a TV spot revealing that Peter introduces himself to MJ and Ned Leeds as "Maynard," which could be a nod to one of Spider-Man's oldest foes, Ringmaster, the leader of the Circus of Crime, who can control minds. Could Sadie Sink be playing a new, gender-swapped take on him

Probably not, but the Stranger Things alum has now revealed who she isn't playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Spider-Man and Aunt May. However, as Sink puts it, "As for who I really am, you'll have to find out in the theater." 

Yes, it seems we'll have to wait until the movie opens to learn who Sink has really been cast as in the MCU.

Last but not least, we have a promo featuring a much better look at Scorpion's armour and apparent confirmation that someone is controlling his mind when he and Spider-Man square off for the second time. 

"When we decided that we were going to make Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we said, 'What if we made a suit that was an homage to Tobey's and Andrew's designs?'" Holland recently shared. "Because now my Peter Parker had met those guys. So, we kind of created a spider-child of all three costumes."

"Everything had to fit into the world of Peter Parker, and we went back to that dumpster diver kid who's retrofitting old tech," he continued. "It gave a real purpose to why the suit looks the way it does."

Check out these new looks at Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the players below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/30/2026, 6:19 AM
I was just informed that there will be no imax for this due to Odessey. I almost didnt get some good seats because i was waiting for something that will not come for another 4 weeks 😂
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/30/2026, 6:29 AM
She's there just to give "MJ" her memories back so they can completely undo the ending of NWH, thats it.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/30/2026, 6:45 AM
@HashTagSwagg - 🤔 💭 That sounds about right. Will she give MJ her memories after Peter's "demise"?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/30/2026, 6:56 AM
@KennKathleen - I'm guessing Pete will save her at the end or help her in her goal (if its to like get back to her x-men world or whatever the hell her goal is in this) and she'll give MJ her memory back as a thank you or some convoluted bullshit like that.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/30/2026, 7:13 AM
@HashTagSwagg - That's my guess also... Unfortunately.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 6/30/2026, 6:48 AM
"Organic webs, Peter 2 had them. He was cool, you're cool."

I love that. Glad to see Peter admiring and respecting his other selves.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2026, 6:51 AM
@Mrcool210 - User Comment Image

Even if that elder is a version of yourself lol.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/30/2026, 6:51 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/30/2026, 6:58 AM
Ringmaster — Spider-Man’s Oldest Foes

Ringmaster, real name Maynard Tiboldt, is one of Marvel Comics’ most enduring and long-running villains, first Appearing in

The Incredible Hulk #3
Fogs
Fogs - 6/30/2026, 7:12 AM
@OneMoreTime - He also has a daughter, Ringmistress...
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/30/2026, 7:21 AM
@Fogs -

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