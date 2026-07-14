Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spots Reveal A Surprising Twist With The Hand And More Web-Swinging

As we get closer to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day later this month, new TV spots for the movie continue to find their way online.

This batch showcases more action-packed footage from the movie, including Spidey's clash with The Hulk and the tank chase we saw so much of in set photos and videos last summer. However, there are also some very interesting reveals.

For starters, it's confirmed that both The Scorpion and The Hand fall under the control of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's mysterious mind-controlling villain. While we've suspected that's the case in at least one of Spidey's fights with Mac Gargan, seeing The Hand under that antagonist's spell is particularly intriguing.

There's also a shot of Spidey busting out of the prison he fights the ninjas in, though it's cleverly edited to disguise the fact that Peter Parker also breaks out of the Department of Damage Control's headquarters.

Perhaps most exciting for fans is a new shot of Spider-Man swinging through New York. Imagery like that was largely missing from the web-slinger's last MCU trilogy, so it makes a welcome return here.

"It's not Batman," filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton recently said of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "Because Peter Parker is such an optimistic character, it is really a more interesting journey to watch him have to deal with the hard knocks of life. He's working through sorrow and loneliness and trying to discover who he is without someone like Tony Stark to lean on."

"The way Tom plays this character-he's such a real, in-the-moment actor," he continued. "He captures humanity by walking that beautiful line between comedy and drama."

Check out these new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spots below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.