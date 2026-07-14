Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Runtime Without Credits Revealed As Post-Credits Scene Speculation Swirls

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Runtime Without Credits Revealed As Post-Credits Scene Speculation Swirls

As we get closer to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the movie's runtime without credits has been confirmed, all while fans continue to speculate about the movie's post-credits scene.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 14, 2026 01:07 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's runtime was recently reported to be 2 hours and 24 minutes, but trusted leaker @Cryptic4KQual has now learned that, without credits, Spidey's MCU return will be 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Will the expected mid- and post-credits scenes be included in those 9 minutes of credits when the main story ends? It seems likely, but whatever the case may be, this is no bite-sized adventure for the wall-crawler. After a few years of MCU movies that seemed intent on getting as close to 2 hours as possible, this will likely make most fans very happy indeed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the franchise's longest movie at 2 hours and 28 minutes, followed closely by The Amazing Spider-Man 2's 2 hours and 22 minutes.

As we get closer to Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release, misinformation and rumours are more prevalent than ever on social media. Today alone, we've seen claims that Jean and Sara Grey will be the movie's antagonists, along with several vague posts about the movie's "controversial" ending.

However, no one seems to know what the post-credits scene/s will be. From what we've been told, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios haven't started screening Spider-Man: Brand New Day to the press yet, with junket journalists seeing a short preview before interviewing Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon on an earlier-than-expected tour across the globe.

Speculation about what the stingers will include is running wild, with theories ranging from an Avengers: Doomsday tease shot by the Russo Brothers to a Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer. 

Spider-Man's MCU future has not been confirmed, meaning we don't know whether Holland's Peter Parker will return for a fifth solo outing or what his role in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars might be.

"Ever since we’ve been making Spider-Man movies with Marvel and the MCU, it has opened up a wealth of opportunity for us," producer Amy Pascal recently said of Spider-Man: Brand New Day potentially launching a new trilogy. "Because in the comics, he does interact with all these characters. So that's been a wonderful opportunity."

"I never want to be so presumptuous as to say anything is going to be a trilogy or more than one. That would be my dream, of course, but you never know," Pacal continued. "Because the truth is that the rule that we set for ourselves is to take it one movie at a time. It's important to us that you don't have to see one movie to see the other movie."

Check out some new promos for Spider-Man: Brand New Day below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/14/2026, 1:15 PM
Maybe one of the credit scenes leans into Ned’s Hobgoblin? It’s better than a handshake. 😂
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/14/2026, 1:23 PM
The Jackal makes an appearance in the post-credit scene. Revealed to be the mastermind behind the events of the movie and the creator of the body hopping villain (who is inspired by Carrion). It teases that the sequel will be based on Spider-Island, which will set-up other Spider-heroes (Tom Holland said he is working on that).

That’s my guess.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2026, 1:26 PM
Scooper culture is [frick]ing out of control…

They pretty dominate this site and it’s exhausting now.

Anyway , the runtime seems good on paper so hopefully they utilize it well!!.
GreyGoblin
GreyGoblin - 7/14/2026, 1:35 PM
It's time they do the Symbiote saga properly
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/14/2026, 1:41 PM
@GreyGoblin -

please no. there are other Spider-Man stories to tell.

the constant push for Venom is like that tiring Joker-mania from a few years ago - until Todd Phillips killed it.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/14/2026, 1:56 PM
That seems so short!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/14/2026, 2:00 PM
i'm gonna say it, that's good
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/14/2026, 2:01 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Runtime Without Credits Revealed as Post-Credits Scene Speculation Swirls

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