SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Take On [SPOILER] Rumored To Feature The Following Team Members

Though this won't really be considered a big reveal to anyone who has been keeping up with the various rumors relating to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

The next Spider-Man movie will see the wall-crawler face-off against a lot of villains, but quite a few of them will reportedly make brief appearances as part of an opening montage focusing on Spidey taking down some of his enemies. Others, however, are believed to have slightly more substantial roles, including The Enforcers.

This villainous group consisted of Montana, Fancy Dan, and the Ox, and according to Daniel Richtman, these three will be part of the team in BND - but they will also be joined by Frederick Foswell, aka the Big Man.

Foswell worked as a reporter at the Daily Bugle before beginning a life of crime as a New York City mob boss and eventual leader of The Enforcers. The frail and diminutive Foswell disguised his identity by wearing a mask, oversized coat, and giant platform boots when he appeared in public as the Big Man.

We don't expect these guys to have too much to do in BND, but it should be fun to see Spidey mix it up with some of his earliest foes from the comics.

'SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY' will feature a huge Hulk vs. Spider-Man fight sequence at the office building, according to recent leaks of the LEGO set.



(via: https://t.co/BliqnSZVxN) pic.twitter.com/chpqKLW7QU — 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒔... (@InsOfficialz) February 12, 2026

In addition to Tom Holland as Spidey, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and the actors mentioned above, Brand New Day's cast includes Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Marvin Jones III as Tombstone. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.