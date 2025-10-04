Tom Holland's Father Sets Record Straight On SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Head Injury And Concussion Aftermath

Last month, we learned that filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day had been halted after lead star Tom Holland suffered a head injury. Much was said about the severity of that, and there were conflicting reports about what happened both before and after the actor was concussed.

Some said he was taken away in an ambulance, while others claimed that an unnamed woman had also been injured in the incident. It was also hard to figure out whether Holland was injured in Glasgow or London.

The Brothers Trust is a charity run by Tom's parents, Nikki and Dominic Holland. The latter set the record straight on what's really been happening with his son in a new post on their website about a recent event the Avengers: Endgame star was in attendance for.

"Reading the stories in the media of Tom’s 'horrendous injury' – brought to mind the adage that one should never believe what is written in the newspapers," he wrote. "They had almost everything wrong, citing an ambulance driver who had picked up the 'stricken star' from Leavesden Film Studios in North London."

"There was no ambulance, and Spider-Man Brand New Day is not being filmed at Leavesden Studio," Dominic confirmed. "'A mystery woman was also injured in the accident...' Nope. [They] had everything wrong."

He went on to explain that while Tom did spend the night in the hospital after being taken in as a precaution, it was a "mild concussion" and that the MCU fan-favourite will be "fine." However, it was only when Tom arrived at a charity event that he started to feel unwell.

Dominic recalled, "After the first two rounds of our quiz and whilst dinner was being served, Tom started to feel unwell and instinctively took himself backstage. Keep in mind that with [a] concussion, two things to avoid are bright lights and excessive noise. Nikki and I were summoned backstage to find Tom vomiting. We both stared aghast."

"Obviously, he could not continue. This being a rarefied audience, a Harvard neurophysician happened to be on hand," the actor's father continued. "He advised Tom to go home immediately."

"I had an interesting exchange with the movie’s director. He’s a super cool guy from Hawaii. Tall, handsome, always well dressed and with more hair than a man of his age can expect. I told Destin that I was having to replace Tom, and he looked at me with horror. 'No, not in the movie.' I added. 'I mean, tonight, hosting this dinner.'"

The actor's father added that "Tom continues to make a full recovery," suggesting he'll be back on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day soon, if he isn't already.

It wasn't just the tabloids that got it wrong about Holland's on-set injury, as the trades were also way off base with a few key details, as well. It sounds like a pretty rough experience for the MCU's Spider-Man, regardless, and we wish the actor a speedy recovery.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has also joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.