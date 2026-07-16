UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Savage Hulk Speaks In Leaked Clip From Upcoming Trailer

UPDATE: Multiple social media scoopers are claiming the final Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer could be released as soon as tomorrow. In the meantime, we have a new TV spot showing Peter Parker's hilarious reaction to his organic webbing.

New footage from Spider-Man Brand New Day pic.twitter.com/03SCh6AoYw — 🕷️ (@spidermanfiles) July 16, 2026

There have been rumblings for a couple of days that a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is imminent, and it's already playing in some theaters.

Part of the sneak peek has found its way online today, and while it's mostly comprised of previously seen footage, there are some surprises. Chief among them is The Hulk saying, "Only Hulk," which presumably followed "No Banner."

Bruce Banner's Jade Giant is going Savage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, likely bringing an end to Smart Hulk's time in the MCU since his debut in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. That's been celebrated by fans who are eager to see a more classic Hulk in the MCU.

There's also a great shot of Spidey shattering one of The Hand ninja's swords. However, as noted, the rest of the footage has been revealed in the many TV spots we've seen online lately, including the thrilling moment Spider-Man delivers a Shocker Gauntlet-enhanded punch to The Hulk.

When will this trailer be officially released? Well, it could be any time from today right up until next weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, or perhaps not at all if Sony decides to keep the preview exclusively in theaters.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland credited Punisher actor Bernthal with helping him get his take on Spider-Man to where it needed to be while auditioning for 2016's Captain America: Civil War. "He encouraged me to show off. I was playing it very much down the middle, and he told me to start the audition with a backflip and then do a somersault out of the camera angle — all that sort of stuff."

At the same time, Bernthal was in talks to play Frank Castle in Daredevil Season 2. "It was Tom who was like, 'You’ve got to audition for this. You’ve got to make a tape for this,'" he recalled. "He explained to me who the Punisher was."

Check out this snippet of the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer below.

seems the new spider-man brand new day trailer is already playing in theaters!



PETER BREAKING ONE OF THE HAND'S SWORD?! NO BANNER ONLY HULK!



thank you to @seb2259503 for sending part of it pic.twitter.com/Tk7zvHIWW4 — juan (@JuanEditzs) July 16, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.