UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Savage Hulk Speaks In Leaked Clip From Upcoming Trailer

UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Savage Hulk Speaks In Leaked Clip From Upcoming Trailer

Part of the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has leaked online, and it features our first look at Mark Ruffalo's Hulk talking and more of the web-slinger's chaotic clash with The Hand.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2026 12:07 PM EST

UPDATE: Multiple social media scoopers are claiming the final Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer could be released as soon as tomorrow. In the meantime, we have a new TV spot showing Peter Parker's hilarious reaction to his organic webbing.

There have been rumblings for a couple of days that a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is imminent, and it's already playing in some theaters. 

Part of the sneak peek has found its way online today, and while it's mostly comprised of previously seen footage, there are some surprises. Chief among them is The Hulk saying, "Only Hulk," which presumably followed "No Banner." 

Bruce Banner's Jade Giant is going Savage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, likely bringing an end to Smart Hulk's time in the MCU since his debut in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. That's been celebrated by fans who are eager to see a more classic Hulk in the MCU.

There's also a great shot of Spidey shattering one of The Hand ninja's swords. However, as noted, the rest of the footage has been revealed in the many TV spots we've seen online lately, including the thrilling moment Spider-Man delivers a Shocker Gauntlet-enhanded punch to The Hulk. 

When will this trailer be officially released? Well, it could be any time from today right up until next weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, or perhaps not at all if Sony decides to keep the preview exclusively in theaters.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland credited Punisher actor Bernthal with helping him get his take on Spider-Man to where it needed to be while auditioning for 2016's Captain America: Civil War. "He encouraged me to show off. I was playing it very much down the middle, and he told me to start the audition with a backflip and then do a somersault out of the camera angle — all that sort of stuff."

At the same time, Bernthal was in talks to play Frank Castle in Daredevil Season 2. "It was Tom who was like, 'You’ve got to audition for this. You’ve got to make a tape for this,'" he recalled. "He explained to me who the Punisher was."

Check out this snippet of the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Irregular
Irregular - 7/16/2026, 11:32 AM
OneMoreTime just sharted from this....
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/16/2026, 11:53 AM
@Irregular - Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Domestic Opening Weekend Range: $230M – $250
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/16/2026, 11:33 AM
Hey....Where are all those "There are too many characters" guys at? Haven't seen them in a while.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/16/2026, 11:34 AM
@BlackStar25 - They've been surrounded by too many characters I guess...
Skestra
Skestra - 7/16/2026, 11:36 AM
@Irregular - Ha! Those guys! What a bunch of characters!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/16/2026, 11:43 AM
@Irregular -

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 7/16/2026, 11:35 AM
I love ruffalo but his hulk voice lacking bruh, was Lou ferigno unavailable??
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/16/2026, 11:36 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Savage Hulk Speaks In Leaked Clip From Upcoming Trailer
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/16/2026, 11:36 AM
Sounds more like Ruffalo, Its funny when they have these giant characters but they add no effects to the audio to make them sound bigger. I remember back from my time the movie ppl wouldnt miss that detail
XelCorp
XelCorp - 7/16/2026, 12:07 PM
@Matchesz - because these actors need to have their personal lives worshipped rather than do what they’re paid to do which is to “play” characters..
grif
grif - 7/16/2026, 11:47 AM
thought they already had the final trailer?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/16/2026, 12:01 PM
@grif - maybe a last minute tv spot?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/16/2026, 11:52 AM
User Comment Image
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 7/16/2026, 12:27 PM
At least it's better than his Ragnarok voice. You could hear the shitty filter the entire time.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/16/2026, 12:58 PM
Feels so good having Savage Hulk back. Smart Hulk just felt like Ruffalo being Ruffalo.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/16/2026, 12:58 PM
Perhaps “hilarious” is an inaccurate descriptor for Peter’s reaction to organic webbing.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/16/2026, 1:02 PM
Just give me a Spider-Man '98 show and I'll let this movie slide. I do have the fandango early screening and another Dolby screen for the weekend. I'm also not seeing The Odyssey until Saturday because I'm gonna travel to see it in 70mm IMAX. Then I'll see it again in early August. maybe once in Dolby in between even though it's still the 5.1 mix, so no atmos. There is Dolby Vision though.


I predict a +9bn box office for 2026. The rebound from coivd is immense thanks to premium formats. Sitting at home like a clown is a joke. Everything costs more but it still costs less than a concert or sports event by A LOT. Even if you got every type of concession lol.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/16/2026, 1:44 PM
The Savage Hulk speaks French?

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