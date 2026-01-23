SUPERGIRL: James Gunn Officially Reveals Jason Momoa's Lobo In New Teaser For The Movie

A new TV spot and promo video for DC Studios' Supergirl have been released, and we finally get a proper look at Jason Momoa as the DCU's Ultimate Bastich, Lobo.

We caught a shadowy glimpse of the bounty hunter in the teaser trailer, but he stands fully revealed here and looks like he's stepped straight off the page. The visuals are still a tad murky; still, from what we can see, it's hard to find fault with what is obviously a comic-accurate design.

While Lobo is only expected to play a small role in Supergirl, the door is open to him returning in future DC Studios movies and TV shows. Multiple attempts to launch a solo Lobo movie have been made over the years, and that could be what's next for Momoa, depending on how well his DCEU debut is received.

"He's amazing," Momoa, who played the DCEU's Aquaman, recently said of Lobo. "It's my ultimate dream to play Lobo. I wanted to play him more than Aquaman. This is it."

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, meanwhile, has revealed that the actor was lobbying for the role from day one. "When it was announced that I got the job, I got a message immediately," he recalled. "It was Jason Momoa texting me saying... just all caps, 'Lobo, baby.' A billion exclamation points."

Momoa has long been adamant that Lobo was a better fit for him than Arthur Curry. Most DC Comics fans would likely agree with that sentiment, though 2018's Aquaman was a huge success, grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

"I just think I'm the right person to play the role," Momoa previously said. "If we're going to typecast me in anything, let's put me in Lobo. Motorcycles, smoking cigars, partying, dreadlocks...loves a fight, funny."

"This is the role I've always wanted to play," he later noted. "That’s the comic I loved, so I'm really nervous. It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character."

Check out this first look at Supergirl's Lobo in the players below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.