SUPERGIRL Replaces Composer Ramin Djawadi With Longtime Zack Snyder Collaborator

Superman was originally set to feature a score by The Suicide Squad composer John Murphy. However, relatively late into production, he was joined by David Fleming, who seemingly picked up where he'd left off.

Now, in a bizarre coincidence, this summer's Supergirl movie has undergone a similar change. It was previously confirmed that Iron Man and Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi had been tapped to score the Woman of Tomorrow's first solo outing in the DCU.

Well, we've now learned—via official press notes for Supergirl—that he's been replaced by Tom Holkenborg, a.k.a. Junkie XL.

A longtime Zack Snyder collaborator, he counts Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Army of the Dead, and Rebel Moon among his many credits. Junkie XL has also worked on The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Deadpool, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

His music is vastly different from Djawadi's, and it seems likely that DC Studios decided Supergirl would benefit from a score with a bit more of an edge over a traditional soundtrack.

Talking about the DCU's approach to the Maid of Might, James Gunn previously said:

"This is really an anti-hero story. What I loved about the script that Anna [Nogueira] wrote is that Supergirl’s got a lot of baggage and a lot of demons coming into this, which is very different than where Superman is in his life. And having Milly [Alcock] being able to come in and play that and all the complexity of that and do it in a way that in a very human way, where we can actually have empathy for her, and have that dance of the humor and someone that has that toughness. It was such a gift to get her. It’s really surprising the headspace Supergirl is in and the journey she gets to go on, which is very unusual for a typical superhero movie, which this is not."

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.