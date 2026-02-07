MAN OF TOMORROW Star Nicholas Hoult Bulks Up For Lex Luthor Reprisal; Isabela Merced Will Return As Hawkgirl

DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to begin shooting this April in locations around London and Atlanta, and the main cast members are currently preparing to step back into their respective roles.

James Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger), and Lex clearly has no intention of being outshone while standing side-by-side with his imposing Kryptonian nemesis.

Personal trainer Paolo Mascitti has shared a photo of Hoult flexing his bicep to his Instagram stories, and the Mad Max: Fury Road actor appears to have bulked up significantly since we last saw him in Superman.

Nicholas Hoult is bulking up for round two against Superman as filming for ‘MAN OF TOMORROW’ approaches.



(via Paolo Madcitti | IG) pic.twitter.com/FUopZMpbGZ — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) February 7, 2026

In related news, Deadline has confirmed that Isabela Merced will return as Hawkgirl. This really shouldn't come as much of a surprise, since Gunn has already indicated that pretty much all of Superman's main cast will be back for MOT.

Several different scoopers sent speculation into overdrive recently by sharing Man of Tomorrow casting details for a character that sounded a lot like Wonder Woman, and it was beginning to look like Gunn really was in the process of searching for an actress to play a new take on the iconic Amazonian warrior for his Superman follow-up.

However, the filmmaker would later debunk the theory, and NPN has previously reported that the character is actually Maxima, who will serve as the movie's secondary antagonist.

Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (we've heard that other characters from Peacemaker season 2 will also feature) is also set to return. The HBO Max series concluded with Chris Smith and the rest of the 11th Street Kids, along with Judomaster and A.R.G.U.S. Agents Sasha Bordeaux and Langston Fleury, founding Checkmate, and a vengeance-fuelled Flag Sr. establishing his villainous turn by kidnapping Chris and stranding him in Salvation, the Earth-like dimension Flag intends to use as a prison for the planet's metahumans.

We assume that Flag is going to continue down this path, so don't be surprised if he winds up as an adversary of the Man of Steel in MOT - at least until Brainiac puts everyone on Earth on notice.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.