Netflix CEO Seemingly Confirms SUPERMAN's Early Digital Release Was Because It Underperformed

Superman was released in theaters on July 11 last year, and despite sluggish returns overseas, it was still the biggest superhero movie of 2025.

The James Gunn-helmed blockbuster was closing in on $600 million when the DC Studios co-CEO announced, on August 12, that Superman would arrive on Digital platforms three days later. Projections of a $650 million final global haul plummeted, and the DCU movie finished its run with $616 million worldwide.

A Digital release just 35 days after its big screen debut hurt Superman's momentum and was widely criticised by those who support the theatrical experience (exhibitors were also unhappy).

Gunn was eventually asked to explain the decision and said, "Well, it's very complicated, but the truth is it is because of Peacemaker. I originally thought Peacemaker was going to be coming out next month. There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that Peacemaker is coming out now."

At the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see Superman that wanted to," he added, "even those people who couldn't get to a theater before Peacemaker. And that's really the reason for it."

Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on August 21 with an opening episode that had little to nothing to do with Superman. Now, the truth of that early Digital debut may have been revealed by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos (who, if the merger pans out, will soon be in charge of Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios).

Appearing at a Senate Hearing, the executive was pushed on Netflix's commitment to keeping movies in theaters and replied, "[45 days] is the industry standard for self-enforcement. However, routinely, movies that underperform, the window moves a little bit. Superman was a little shorter window."

This has caused quite a stir on social media, with many of Gunn's detractors declaring this proof that Superman got an early Digital release because it was underperforming in theaters. Others, meanwhile, have argued that Sarandos was using it as an example.

Despite some conflicting reports, Superman's budget is believed to be around $325 million ($225 million for production, $100 million for marketing). While it might have broken even and ultimately turned a profit thanks to ancillaries like promotional partners and merchandise, it seems likely that Warner Bros. decided to pull the trigger on a Digital debut because there's more money to be made there than from declining ticket sales.

Ultimately, Superman was a big enough hit to warrant a sequel in next summer's Man of Tomorrow. Still, you have to believe Warner Bros. (and Netflix) will be keeping a close eye on how that and the likes of Supergirl and Clayface perform.