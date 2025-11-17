RUMOR: MAN OF TOMORROW Looking To Cast Actress In Her 20s For Major Role - Could It Be Wonder Woman?

Superman director James Gunn is gearing up to begin production on Man of Tomorrow, a sequel that will see the Man of Steel teaming up with Lex Luthor to do battle with the villainous Brainiac.

The movie follows Supergirl as the next chapter in the "Superman Saga," and is expected to be a crucial part of Gunn's plan for the wider DCU. That could mean we're brought one step closer to seeing a new version of the Justice League assemble on screen (the "Justice Gang" is an obvious precursor to the filmmaker's take on Justice League International).

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman brings word that Gunn is looking to cast a female character for a major role in Man of Tomorrow. A young actress in her 20s is being scouted, and while there are countless possibilities, fans are already convinced that this is Wonder Woman.

In many ways, it would make sense. Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira is currently writing a Wonder Woman reboot that's supposedly being fast-tracked, and a starring role in Man of Tomorrow would be an effective way to reintroduce Diana Prince ahead of the movie.

Gunn gave Supergirl a cameo in Superman to set the stage for the Woman of Tomorrow's upcoming solo movie, and seemingly likes to put his stamp on characters before handing them over to another creative team.

With Brainiac looking to potentially bottle civilisations for his collection, Paradise Island being one of his targets on Earth could be what brings Wonder Woman into the mix.

This is only speculation for now, and we'll have to wait and see whether the actress who is eventually cast has the right look and build to bring the Amazon to life on screen.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking," Gunn said of Wonder Woman's status in a recent interview. "I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days."

"So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out," the filmmaker added. "We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.