RUMOR: PEACEMAKER Season 2's [SPOILER] Has Joined The Cast Of James Gunn's MAN OF TOMORROW

James Gunn's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is expected to feature the title hero teaming up with Lex Luthor to battle a much bigger threat (widely theorised to be Brainiac).

The filmmaker previously described Peacemaker Season 2 as a "prequel" to the movie, suggesting Checkmate, Salvation, and possibly even Chris Smith will be part of Man of Tomorrow. Frank Grillo has already confirmed that he'll return for the movie, and a new rumour reveals plans for another Peacemaker character to make an appearance.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Sol Rodríguez's Sasha Bordeaux has joined the cast of Man of Tomorrow. She left A.R.G.U.S. in the Peacemaker Season 2 finale to join Checkmate, and the series only briefly touched on her cybernetic abilities.

There's room for the character to grow in Man of Tomorrow, but the extent of her role remains to be seen.

It was recently reported that "Makeup and prosthetics will be used for the film's antagonist. In addition, actors with a strong build and stature are being looked at for the role." That's led to speculation that, instead of Brainiac, we could see Clark Kent and the War Suit-wearing Lex Luthor taking on Mongul, for example.

"Listen, of course I wasn't unaware that when I posted the cover of the script that there was going to be discussion around that particular topic," Gunn previously said of the Brainiac speculation. "But I think we'll hold off from what exactly is happening."

"Everything's connected, so there is a story here that we're telling throughout the DCU, and this is connected very much to Man of Tomorrow," the DC Studios co-CEO later said of how Peacemaker leads into the movie. "But there are other elements, and part of that is the relationship between Rick Flag and Lex Luthor, and that's an important thing going forward in the DCU and Man of Tomorrow and so on."

"It's more complicated than that, but that's a big part of it. It's as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie," Gunn continued. "I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much."

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. Several actors are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.