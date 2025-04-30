SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Casting "Square" David Corenswet And Upcoming Full Trailer

Superman director James Gunn has spoken the attributes he felt an actor needed to have in order to play our next big-screen Man of Steel in the past, but the filmmaker went into some more detail during a new interview with ABC by explaining why he believed David Corenswet was the right choice from very early on in the casting process.

Corenswet had first come to Gunn's attention playing a very different type of character in the middle film in Ti West's X trilogy, Pearl.

“David was one of the very first auditions that I got,” Gunn said. “Instantly, it was a relief because he had a playful charm about him that was not evident in Pearl. He had a sense of humor. That made me go, ‘Ooh, this might be a really good match.’"

"Superman is a square and David is a square,” Gunn went on. “He listens to American Songbook. Like Dean Martin and Cole Porter. That’s what he listens to on his iPad. That’s weird. But oh, so Superman.”

Gunn also shared an update on the next trailer for Superman, and while he didn't reveal when it will release, he did make it clear that this next preview will be the actual first full trailer.

James Gunn on the upcoming new 'Superman' trailer pic.twitter.com/nTAM5VPcZd — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) April 30, 2025

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."