SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Fan-Poster Utilizing Recent Set Photo

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Fan-Poster Utilizing Recent Set Photo

James Gunn has taken to social media to share a new Superman fan-poster, which utilizes a recent set photo of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) striking an iconic pose...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 02, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We've seen a lot of set photos since filming on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot got underway in Cleveland, Ohio, but one in particular stood out as an awesome image of David Corenswet as our new big-screen Man of Steel.

The scene being filmed saw Supes lifting an object (pre-VFX) over his head, and the photographer caught a really great shot of Corenswet striking an iconic pose with his cape flowing in the breeze.

Boss Logic used this photo for his latest fan-poster, and Gunn himself took to social media to share the artwork via his Instagram Stories.

Cameras are still rolling, and while the major reveals seem to have slowed down for the time being, we know that Isabela Merced started filming her scenes as Hawkgirl today. There are also some very interesting new rumors doing the rounds, which we'll be sharing a little later on. 

For now, have a look at the artwork at the link below, and let us know what you think.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Set Photos/Videos See The Man Of Steel (And Lois Lane) Take Flight And A Touching Cameo - SPOILERS
Related:

SUPERMAN Set Photos/Videos See The Man Of Steel (And Lois Lane) Take Flight And A Touching Cameo - SPOILERS
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Potential Set Photo Spoilers And Milly Alcock Rumor
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Potential Set Photo Spoilers And Milly Alcock Rumor
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/2/2024, 2:47 PM
Sexy as [frick] man
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/2/2024, 2:53 PM
@TheRogue - Would be sexier if you couldn’t see his tightie-redies.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/2/2024, 2:55 PM
@Lisa89 - I non ironically like the trunks. It balances his colors.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/2/2024, 3:14 PM
@TheRogue - A belt alone could serve that purpose.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/2/2024, 2:49 PM
@HermanM- Guess this answers my question!!! Lol
HermanM
HermanM - 7/2/2024, 2:50 PM
@BobbyDrake - my perception was that it is a part of a building but I am not sure!
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/2/2024, 2:51 PM
@HermanM - That’s what I was thinking too
kazuma
kazuma - 7/2/2024, 3:09 PM
@HermanM - You can see in another pic that it's a section of train tracks.
Almost like a bit broke off and he's holding it up so the train can pass over.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/2/2024, 2:49 PM
Totally forgot about Bosslogic
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/2/2024, 2:49 PM
I could do that too....

Kind of reminds me of that fan-made Robin trailer where Supes was lifting a tank.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/2/2024, 2:50 PM
This is the best thing Boss Logic has probably ever done lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/2/2024, 2:51 PM
User Comment Image
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/2/2024, 2:51 PM
Probably the 1st one of his I've liked.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/2/2024, 3:00 PM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/2/2024, 3:14 PM
@Nomis929 - User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/2/2024, 3:23 PM
Ironic, because this looks like it was made by BossLogic too:

User Comment Image
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/2/2024, 3:30 PM
Seriously Josh. INSTAGRAM STORIES?!

Lmfao just credit boss logic instead of giving Gunn almost all the credit 😄

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder