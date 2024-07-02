SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Fan-Poster Utilizing Recent Set Photo

We've seen a lot of set photos since filming on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot got underway in Cleveland, Ohio, but one in particular stood out as an awesome image of David Corenswet as our new big-screen Man of Steel.

The scene being filmed saw Supes lifting an object (pre-VFX) over his head, and the photographer caught a really great shot of Corenswet striking an iconic pose with his cape flowing in the breeze.

Boss Logic used this photo for his latest fan-poster, and Gunn himself took to social media to share the artwork via his Instagram Stories.

Cameras are still rolling, and while the major reveals seem to have slowed down for the time being, we know that Isabela Merced started filming her scenes as Hawkgirl today. There are also some very interesting new rumors doing the rounds, which we'll be sharing a little later on.

For now, have a look at the artwork at the link below, and let us know what you think.

The set shots have been dope! #Superman



Saw people on X request simple solid colors, So I had a little fun on this set shot 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LwJ9KyRqny — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 2, 2024

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”