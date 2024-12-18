SUPERMAN Stars Pose For New Trailer Event Photos; Widescreen Version Of Teaser Released

Some photos confirmed that Superman star Rachel Brosnahan was present at the recent trailer event on the Warner Bros. lot, and it seems our new Man of Steel himself, David Corenswet, was also on hand to pose for a few snaps.

The trailer might be one of the most highly-anticipated superhero movie first-looks of all time, and is set to debut online tomorrow. Earlier today, we got a glimpse of some footage via a 30-second teaser, and a widescreen version has now been released.

It doesn't really reveal anything else (aside from a bit more of the Daily Planet's office space), but a lot of people prefer this format to the standard social media 1.91:1 aspect ratio.

In addition, we have a new fan-made poster which pays homage to Richard Donner's classic Superman: The Movie starring the late Christopher Reeve. It's a simple - but very effective - design inspired by the 1878 film's first teaser poster.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."