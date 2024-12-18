SUPERMAN Stars Pose For New Trailer Event Photos; Widescreen Version Of Teaser Released

SUPERMAN Stars Pose For New Trailer Event Photos; Widescreen Version Of Teaser Released

Following the release of the first footage from James Gunn's Superman, we have some new photos from the trailer event that was held earlier this week, along with a widescreen version of the teaser...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 18, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Some photos confirmed that Superman star Rachel Brosnahan was present at the recent trailer event on the Warner Bros. lot, and it seems our new Man of Steel himself, David Corenswet, was also on hand to pose for a few snaps.

The trailer might be one of the most highly-anticipated superhero movie first-looks of all time, and is set to debut online tomorrow. Earlier today, we got a glimpse of some footage via a 30-second teaser, and a widescreen version has now been released.

It doesn't really reveal anything else (aside from a bit more of the Daily Planet's office space), but a lot of people prefer this format to the standard social media 1.91:1 aspect ratio.

In addition, we have a new fan-made poster which pays homage to Richard Donner's classic Superman: The Movie starring the late Christopher Reeve. It's a simple - but very effective - design inspired by the 1878 film's first teaser poster.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 12:33 PM
Man , it still strikes me how much Corenswet looks like a young Brendan Fraser…

User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 12/18/2024, 1:35 PM
@micvalpro - Dude, that is so badass!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/18/2024, 12:37 PM
syder cut
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/18/2024, 12:43 PM
@harryba11zack - syder?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/18/2024, 12:50 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - yes.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/18/2024, 12:54 PM
@harryba11zack - Harryba11zack
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/18/2024, 1:01 PM
@JustAWaffle - User Comment Image
GarthRanzz
GarthRanzz - 12/18/2024, 12:40 PM
He is my favorite hero but I am getting major Superman Returns vibes. Spacey was awesome in that movie I guess.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 12/18/2024, 12:41 PM
@GarthRanzz - honestly yeah, getting Returns vibes as well
Forthas
Forthas - 12/18/2024, 12:44 PM
@GarthRanzz - Should have titled it...

...Superman Returns Again!
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 12/18/2024, 12:41 PM
A teaser for a teaser
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 12:47 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - I don’t like it either but it’s not like it’s a new thing.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 12/18/2024, 12:47 PM
A lot riding on tomorrow's trailer, especially after seeing this teaser (which somehow did more harm than good) and Gunn saying he was miserable filming (not what you want to hear from the person shepherding in a new cinematic universe and who is kicking things off with his own film).

Wish we were getting season 5 of Superman & Lois instead.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 12:53 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - how did the teaser do more harm then good?

Also Gunn said he was miserable because he just dedicated himself to the film and plus being the co-head of DC now , he has to oversee other projects aswell so he has no time for his personal life but he hoped it would be worth it.

I wish we were getting more Superman & Lois too but no need to shit on this to hold that up.
AnEye
AnEye - 12/18/2024, 1:38 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - "Gunn saying he was miserable filming (not what you want to hear from the person shepherding in a new cinematic universe and who is kicking things off with his own film)."

Sure. I would be happier than a pig in shit if I had to

Direct a $200 million dollar movie, plus write, plus meet with tons of actors, crew members, production managers
CEO of a film studio meeting with different directors, writers, production staff
In charge of green-lighting productions and jump thru hurdles with people above you
Multiple meetings throughout the day plus shooting a moving at the same time
Constant back and forth
Work 14-15 hours seven days a week
Tries to be as transparent as possible for fans even though he doesn't have to

YEAH! How does one not feel miserable in the slightest with all the above I mentioned?
Dabs
Dabs - 12/18/2024, 1:44 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - The implication being what, that because he had a miserable time making it that the end product is going to somehow suffer in quality? Lol
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/18/2024, 12:48 PM
Looks like the Superman 1978 trailer.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/18/2024, 12:53 PM
@AllsGood -
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/18/2024, 12:51 PM
I feel bad for Henry Cavill. He had the misfortune of being Superman in films directed by a guy with the talent of a kidney stone and, to make matters worse, they went for a dude who looks just like him.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/18/2024, 12:56 PM
@Moriakum - I agree. But it’s time to move on. Cahill is doing well for himself in spite of that. And I’ll always think of Man of steel as a great SM film.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/18/2024, 1:15 PM
@Moriakum - I think he's the most wasted casting in the history of the genre. At least Garfield and Affleck got to say goodbye.
mountainman
mountainman - 12/18/2024, 1:22 PM
@JustAWaffle - Hopefully Warhammer and Highlander finally give him a hit franchise.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 12/18/2024, 1:29 PM
@Moriakum - He definitely got sidelined in his own franchise, but hey, would we be speaking about Cavill if not for Snyder?? For all the shit he gets he also deserves some credit. MoS was 75% a great movie! BvS had its moments but was overall a Batman movie.

Here's to hoping he (Cavill) still comes back for a crisis crossover down the line..
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/18/2024, 1:43 PM
@mountainman - A good Highlander reboot would be nice
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/18/2024, 12:54 PM
I have the richard donner version of that poster on a canvas in my living room 🥹
JFerguson
JFerguson - 12/18/2024, 12:55 PM
Let there be COLOR
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/18/2024, 12:59 PM
The lotioning up of the press is kinda wild lol
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/18/2024, 1:04 PM
Superman 1978 poster.

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/18/2024, 1:32 PM
@AllsGood - Perfection.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/18/2024, 1:22 PM
I am starting to sense a bit of fear in the Gunn cult even before the trailer has been fully released...

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/18/2024, 1:30 PM
@Forthas - "As if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced?"
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/18/2024, 1:28 PM
This is more like it. S C A L E.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 12/18/2024, 1:34 PM
I hope this movie doesn't disappoint! After seeing the Man of steel trailer, I was convinced it was going to be a fantastic movie. Has to be one of my biggest disappointments in cinema ever. Gunn certainly knows a lot more about character development than Snyder does, so we've got that going for us 🤞🏻
Pampero
Pampero - 12/18/2024, 1:42 PM
#ReleaseTheGunnCut
Dabs
Dabs - 12/18/2024, 1:42 PM
1878, eh?

