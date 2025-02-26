THE BOYS Sets SUPERNATURAL Reunion As Jared Padalecki & Misha Collins Join Jensen Ackles In Season 5

Shortly after the fourth season of The Boys wrapped up, showrunner Eric Kripke indicated that Jensen Ackles' (Soldier Boy) former Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki might be set to join him in the upcoming fifth and final season.

Now, a new video posted to the show's X account confirms that Padalecki has indeed joined the season 5 cast... along with Misha Collins!

Supernatural starred Ackles and Padalecki as demon-hunting brothers Dean and Sam Winchester, while Collins played their angelic ally Castiel.

The Boys has also featured fellow Supernatural actors Jim Beaver (Robert Singer), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Joe Kessler) and Rob Benedict (Splinter).

We have no idea which characters Padalecki and Collins will be playing on The Boys, but we'll be sure to update if and when the trades weigh in.

Season 5 just got a bit more supernatural. pic.twitter.com/sbK2ww2EPC — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) February 26, 2025 Don’t you worry, he’s still drivin’ a shitty car next season pic.twitter.com/0CvaCs91Xk — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) February 22, 2025

Though filming has been underway for a while, showrunner Kripke revealed that the scripts are still being written during a recent interview with Collider.

"I mean, look - things adjust all the time. So, that doesn't really scare us. That's pretty par for the course. You're always rewriting these things right up until the day before they shoot, and sometimes, the day they shoot. So, we're used to changing things as the world changes - but yes, we definitely adjust scripts as new events come to light.”

While speaking to TV Guide about his plans for the final season earlier this year, Kripke was asked if he's already decided who is going to survive and who will come to a no-doubt messy end.

"Anyone who dies in season 5 will richly deserve it. We have a certain sense of who live and who dies, but we don't have it all totally figured out. But you get to do the final season of a show and go out on your own terms, so not everyone's making it through."

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.