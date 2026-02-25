PRETTY LETHAL: Ballerinas Get Bloody In First Trailer For New Prime Video Action Thriller

The first trailer and poster for Pretty Lethal, an action thriller about a group of ballerinas taking on some vicious gangsters, have been released online ahead of the movie's world premiere next month.

Directed by Vicky Jewson, the movie will debut at the SXSW Film Festival before streaming globally on Prime Video on March 25, 2026.

Pretty Lethal stars Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, Michael Culkin, Lydia Leonard, and Uma Thurman, and focuses on five dancers who seek shelter at a seemingly abandoned inn when their bus breaks down, only to discover that the place has been taken over by a vindictive former ballerina (Thurman) and her less than hospitable crew.

As the situation escalates, our heroines come to realise that, when push comes to shove, their bellerina skills make them pretty formidable fighters.

“In Pretty Lethal, I wanted to bring the highly specific skillset of a ballerina to the action space," said Jewson said in a statement when the project was announced. "This world and our incredible young cast gave me the freedom to swing between horror, comedy and action to create a breathless rollercoaster ride. The troupe embraces team work, sisterhood and ballet-fu in order to stay alive. Dance like your life depends on it!”

Blood, sweat, and tutus. Pretty Lethal is coming on March 25. pic.twitter.com/60mvAh1Mfx — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 25, 2026

Classically Trained, Deadly Together. Pretty Lethal premiering at SXSW 2026 and streaming on Prime Video March 25. pic.twitter.com/uehlQBS5Cg — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) February 4, 2026

Watch the bloody trailer for violent action-thriller PRETTY LETHAL.



Five ballerinas must set aside rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival.



March 25 on Prime Video.pic.twitter.com/y20GAMW65i — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) February 25, 2026

Kelly McCormick, a producer on Atomic Blonde and Bullet Train, will produce Pretty Lethal alongside Mike Karz, William Bindley, and Piers Tempest.