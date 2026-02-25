PRETTY LETHAL: Ballerinas Get Bloody In First Trailer For New Prime Video Action Thriller

The first trailer for Pretty Lethal, a new action thriller starring Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor, Iris Apatow, Avantika, and Uma Thurman, has been released ahead of the movie's SXSW premiere...

Feb 25, 2026
The first trailer and poster for Pretty Lethal, an action thriller about a group of ballerinas taking on some vicious gangsters, have been released online ahead of the movie's world premiere next month. 

Directed by Vicky Jewson, the movie will debut at the SXSW Film Festival before streaming globally on Prime Video on March 25, 2026.

Pretty Lethal stars Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, Michael Culkin, Lydia Leonard, and Uma Thurman, and focuses on five dancers who seek shelter at a seemingly abandoned inn when their bus breaks down, only to discover that the place has been taken over by a vindictive former ballerina (Thurman) and her less than hospitable crew.

As the situation escalates, our heroines come to realise that, when push comes to shove, their bellerina skills make them pretty formidable fighters.

“In Pretty Lethal, I wanted to bring the highly specific skillset of a ballerina to the action space," said Jewson said in a statement when the project was announced. "This world and our incredible young cast gave me the freedom to swing between horror, comedy and action to create a breathless rollercoaster ride. The troupe embraces team work, sisterhood and ballet-fu in order to stay alive. Dance like your life depends on it!”

An action-packed thriller where 5 ballerinas, on their way to a prestigious dance competition, are barely on speaking terms when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they reluctantly seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by a woman named Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a reclusive former ballet prodigy. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong—and their worst instincts prove right. As the situation turns deadly, the fractured team must set aside their rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival.

Kelly McCormick, a producer on Atomic Blonde and Bullet Train, will produce Pretty Lethal alongside Mike Karz, William Bindley, and Piers Tempest.

