THE BOYS Star Karl Urban Shares A Bloody First Look At The Returning Billy Butcher In Season 5 BTS Photo

THE BOYS Star Karl Urban Shares A Bloody First Look At The Returning Billy Butcher In Season 5 BTS Photo

Following showrunner Eric Kripke's behind-the-scenes photo, The Boys star Karl Urban has shared a first look at his character, Billy Butcher, as we'll find him in the fifth and final season...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 05, 2024 07:12 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

As has become something of a tradition, The Boys star Karl Urban has marked the start of production on season 5 of the Prime Video series by sharing a set photo of his character, Billy Butcher, covered in claret.

A blood-splattered Butcher is not exactly a rare sight in The Boys, but following the events of the season 4 finale, this shot might just have even more sinister connotations than usual.

Butcher has always been a morally flexibal guy, but when we last saw him he had fully embraced his dark side (manifested by the late Joe Kessler), killed Victoria Neuman (to be fair, her share of head-popping probably warranted some karma) and set off on his own to begin a Supe genocide.

This left the rest of the team on the run, with everyone bar Annie January/Starlight rounded up by Homelander's forces, while the now unopposed leader of the Seven moved one step closer to world domination.

While speaking to TV Guide about his plans for the final season earlier this year, Kripke was asked if he's already decided who is going to survive and who will come to a no-doubt messy end.

"Anyone who dies in season 5 will richly deserve it. We have a certain sense of who live and who dies, but we don't have it all totally figured out. But you get to do the final season of a show and go out on your own terms, so not everyone's making it through."

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

THE BOYS: Members Of The Seven Suit-Up In First Official Season 5 Set Photo
Related:

THE BOYS: Members Of The Seven Suit-Up In First Official Season 5 Set Photo
THE BOYS Season 5 Officially Begins Shooting; Episode 1 Title Revealed
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Season 5 Officially Begins Shooting; Episode 1 Title Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2024, 7:51 AM
Billy’s being covered in blood officially means that The Boys has started filming again lol.

Anyway , i have a feeling Homelander is gonna die and is Billy possibly in a more redemptive sacrifice manner after which the the team disbands with Annie & Hughie raising Ryan…

I wouldn’t be surprised if we maybe even get a flash forward of an older Ryan being a proper superhero and maybe even inspiring others.

Anyway can’t wait , been a big fan of the show and will miss it when it’s done!!.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/5/2024, 8:41 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder