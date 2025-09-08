DOCTOR WHO Star Billie Piper Confirms Her Regeneration Return Was A "Last-Minute" Call From The BBC

Russell T Davies's return to Doctor Who was not the rousing success most fans anticipated. Ratings steadily declined across both seasons, and although the BBC's partnership with Disney+ gave the series a big-budget feel, the show struggled to attract a global audience.

The Doctor Who franchise has often been praised for its diversity. However, many felt that the showrunner was being too heavy-handed with storylines about incels, same-sex relationships, and non-binary aliens.

We still don't know whether Disney+ will continue to invest in the series, though it's doubtful. Rumours continue to swirl about the British broadcaster seeking a new streaming partner and a fresh start without Davies at the helm.

Ncuti Gatwa bid farewell to Doctor Who after just two seasons and a handful of specials, passing the baton to Billie Piper. She played companion Rose Tyler when the series returned to our screens in 2005, and there are plenty of theories about why the Doctor now wears Rose's face.

Appearing alongside Christopher Eccleston at this weekend's Rose City Comic Con (via SFFGazette.com), Piper talked more about how she was cast as the next Doctor.

"I got the call last-minute, it was to shoot in a hidden location, and there were only a few people who knew about it," the Wednesday star explained. "And I wasn't able to say anything to anyone, including the people I loved the most in my life."

"And I actually really like having a secret," Piper continued. "I'm so available to my family all the time. I actually like having something for myself. So I really relished that secret."

Whether Davies returns or not, it seems we can expect Piper to pass the baton to the next Time Lord very quickly, especially as she's never been officially announced as the Doctor. The prevailing theory is that the Doctor's exposure to the heart of the TARDIS has led to the return of "Bad Wolf."

Doctor Who is an institution, but placing the show back on the shelf for a while might be hugely beneficial to the beloved sci-fi property. What that means for Piper remains to be seen, but it's previously been reported that her return was a last-minute decision.

Recently, Kate Phillips, the BBC's new Chief Content Officer, reaffirmed the British broadcaster's commitment to the long-running sci-fi franchise.

"Rest assured, Doctor Who is going nowhere," she stated. "Disney has been a great partnership — and it continues with The War Between The Land And The Sea next year — but going forward, with or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC. The Tardis is going nowhere."

As always, keep checking back here for updates on Doctor Who as we have them.