Lanterns Motion Poster Finds Hal Jordan And John Stewart Hitting The Road Together

Lanterns Motion Poster Finds Hal Jordan And John Stewart Hitting The Road Together

DC Studios and HBO's Lanterns looks set to deliver a grounded take on the Green Lantern Corps, and a new motion poster finds Hal Jordan and John Stewart exploring the American Heartland together.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 20, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

This Friday, Lanterns will be the focus of a Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con from 1.30 pm until 2.30 pm. We'll almost certainly get a new trailer during that as HBO and DC Studios begin one final marketing push before the show's premiere next month.

Sticking with the grounded imagery that's proven such a point of contention for fans this year, we find Hal Jordan and John Stewart in their civvies making their way through the American Heartland. The imagery here brings back memories of Hal's classic cross-country road trip with Green Arrow, albeit without any colourful costumes.

It seems, for now at least, DC Studios has no plans to relent and promote Lanterns as a superhero TV series. The last trailer hinted at some costumed action, but it's looking increasingly likely that Lanterns is more True Detective than Guardians of the Galaxy.

Lanterns takes place across two timelines: 2016 and 2026. Interestingly, almost everything we've seen in the trailers seems to be the 2016 timeline, suggesting there's more to the show than meets the eye.

As Mundy puts it, the dynamic between Hal and John is "the old guard and the heir apparent. We lean into that tension quite a bit in that early time period." Teasing "something else" for the 2026 timeline, he added, "That becomes a second mystery that we know is down the road for us. So eventually two different mysteries get worked out over the course of the show."

The duelling timelines "create emotional mysteries," and like True Detective, "It was less of a whodunnit as much as like, what happened and why? We think of this as a relationship show between John and Hal, and there's a lot to unpack over the course of the eight episodes."

Check out this new motion poster for Lanterns in the X post below.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO on August 16.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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rebellion
rebellion - 7/20/2026, 11:42 AM
The way they quietly removed 'HBO original' is telling me they dont think this will be Penguin level good
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/20/2026, 11:44 AM
@rebellion - They know there's gonna be major backlash after the first episode and it'll be trash
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/20/2026, 11:49 AM
@rebellion - There's been a lot of negative rumors surrounding this show, so something is definitely up.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/20/2026, 11:45 AM
How many more flop series will Marvel and DC produce?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/20/2026, 11:52 AM
What is the point he dies in the first episode
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/20/2026, 12:01 PM
"Are you afraid?"

Of watching this show?
Yeah, it looks and sounds pretty bad.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2026, 12:02 PM
Cool!!.

I know grounded and Earth based isn’t necessarily what one thinks of when they hear “Green Lantern” but the character has had his fair share of stories there such as the initial appearances of John Stewart and of course Hard Traveling Heroes so there’s definitely precedent for it even if it may not be to everyone’s liking.

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Anyway , the show seems good so can’t wait to watch it next month!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/20/2026, 12:03 PM
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slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/20/2026, 12:05 PM
If they’re smart they’ll release all episodes at once.
That way people actually watch the whole series in hopes that it’ll get better. If they release an episode each week I don’t see a lot of people following past 2 disappointing episodes before giving up on the show.
Let’s all hope we are wrong and this series is amazing. 😭
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/20/2026, 12:19 PM
@slickrickdesigns - You have one chance to make a first impression; if this show doesn't hit the ground running from the first episode, it won't matter how good the rest are.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/20/2026, 12:13 PM
Afraid? I'm terrified we won't see Hal Jordan on screen for another 15 years...
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/20/2026, 12:15 PM
I'm just afraid this might shove Hal to the back burner after the first few episodes; the whole replacement setup doesn't bode well for him.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/20/2026, 12:52 PM

Everything about this smells like sh!t. We won't see the great Hal Jordan on the big screen again in my lifetime.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 7/20/2026, 1:12 PM
Lanterns show getting Netflix Iron Fist treatment

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