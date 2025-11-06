LANTERNS Release Window Officially Revealed; WBD Boss Calls THE BATMAN 2 "Terrific"

LANTERNS Release Window Officially Revealed; WBD Boss Calls THE BATMAN 2 &quot;Terrific&quot;

We may finally have a release window for DC Studios' Lanterns, but is the show bypassing HBO for an HBO Max debut? Find news on that, and David Zaslav's comments on Man of Tomorrow and The Batman 2, here.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 06, 2025 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Warner Bros. Discovery held an investor call today, and while the DC Studios updates were few and far between (David Zaslav didn't exactly wheel out The Brave and the Bold's Batman), we have some news to share with you.

Firstly, in a letter to shareholders, a release window for Lanterns was officially revealed. Like Peacemaker, it appears we can expect the show to bypass HBO for an HBO Max debut. That means The Penguin and Watchmen remain the only DC TV series to get the HBO treatment. 

Here's an excerpt from that letter, specifically relating to where things stand with DC Studios:

"Importantly, with its first theatrical release Superman, DC Studios marked a new era and critical first step on its 10-year journey to deliver fans a fresh and cohesive storyline across film and television, while bringing new heroes and villains to the surface. Building on Superman’s foundation, upcoming DC Studios projects include Lanterns, which will debut on HBO Max in early 2026."

"Supergirl and Clayface, which are scheduled for theatrical release in summer and fall 2026, respectively; and Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up to Superman, which James Gunn is currently writing and will again direct. We remain incredibly excited about the momentum at DC Studios and its prospects to re-connect with fans and ignite the next generation of these beloved characters."

On the aforementioned phone call, Zaslav confirmed that the script for Man of Tomorrow has been written by James Gunn, and called Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II "terrific." 

The Warner Bros. Discovery CEO also believes franchises like Gremlins, Goonies, and Practical Magic could become "mini tentpoles" for the studio, and acknowledged that "merchandising of our IP is something we haven't done particularly well." They now have a team working to change that, which may bode well for the collectors among you. 

"Our story takes place in a couple of different time periods," Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy recently revealed, "and so the challenge was for the characters be consistent at their core. John's sort of a different person in one of them than he is in another."

"Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement—when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins?" he continued, hinting that the series will see Hal Jordan pass the Green Lantern mantle to John Stewart. "That push and pull between those two characters is really important."

"So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you're yelling and screaming. That's what we're trying to convey: that he knows he belongs, so he doesn't have to overcompensate," Mundy added. "There's a real balance there that’s just innately inside of Aaron. He's big. He's an intimidating presence just physically. But there's a softness to him too. There's a thoughtfulness. You can't teach that."

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. 

Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in 2026.

KindredMac
KindredMac - 11/6/2025, 9:18 AM
But I thought The Batman 2 was just announced to be dead? How can it be "terrific"????
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/6/2025, 9:21 AM
@KindredMac - User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/6/2025, 9:30 AM
@KindredMac - it wasnt dead, Matt just didnt have access to his type writer because his wife made him sleep at the beach house remember?
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 11/6/2025, 9:43 AM
@KindredMac - Lmao who said it was dead??
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/6/2025, 9:22 AM
What was fresh and cohesive about gunns superman?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/6/2025, 9:52 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - "To deliver fans a fresh and cohesive storyline across film and television" lol and yet the next Batman movie supposedly takes place in a wholly disconnected universe.

Sure, Zaslav. "Cohesive".
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/6/2025, 10:01 AM
@ObserverIO - it was fresh in the sense of what i leave in the toilet bowl is fresh after defecating
kseven
kseven - 11/6/2025, 9:24 AM
Excellent. Bring on Man Of Tomorrow
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/6/2025, 9:26 AM
"That means The Penguin and Watchmen remain the only DC TV series to get the HBO treatment."

Because HBO saw those series as actual art. I said it before and i'll say it again, The Penguin got popular because it leaned more into the Prestige TV side of things. The more you ground this stuff into reality and make it more seriously, the more people will like it, despite what online forums say. It's just that simple.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Forthas
Forthas - 11/6/2025, 9:47 AM
@WalletsClosed -

Exactly! Well put!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/6/2025, 9:27 AM
Cool!!.

So it will likely be Lanterns first (which I’m assuming will start in March 2026) then Supergirl in June followed by Clayface in September…

Also in regards to WB’s other IP such as Goonies , Zaslav mentioning that specifically makes me think we’ll get a sequel or even reboot announcement soon!!.

User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/6/2025, 9:28 AM
He's on a phone call to his investors. What else is he gonna say. 'Nah, the movie is shit.... give me more money.'
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/6/2025, 9:39 AM
@JackDeth - exactly…

Stuff like this isn’t worth reporting on.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/6/2025, 9:29 AM
i mean they certainly arent gonna say the Batman 2 script is bad.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/6/2025, 9:57 AM
I'm not sure I want this new DC universe to continue any further than it already has. The Batman and Penguin are in another verse so they're safe, but after this version of Supes, if this is the direction they are going, no thanks. Buy WB, get Gunn (and his GoTG-esque vanity projects) gone, and start over.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/6/2025, 10:34 AM
@Linux1172 - I still think the DCU is salvageable. Peacemaker season 2 is gutter trash, sure. But we have a good casting for Clark and Lex at least. We have a decent Mr. Terrific and Circe. It's a shaky start, but so was the New 52.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/6/2025, 10:35 AM
“Understanding that you lose your power if you start yelling and screaming”. Someone should have told Gunn’s Superman that.

It’s odd that we still haven’t seen them suited up yet. I wonder if they are hiding the look

