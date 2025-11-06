LANTERNS Release Window Officially Revealed; WBD Boss Calls THE BATMAN 2 "Terrific"

Warner Bros. Discovery held an investor call today, and while the DC Studios updates were few and far between (David Zaslav didn't exactly wheel out The Brave and the Bold's Batman), we have some news to share with you.

Firstly, in a letter to shareholders, a release window for Lanterns was officially revealed. Like Peacemaker, it appears we can expect the show to bypass HBO for an HBO Max debut. That means The Penguin and Watchmen remain the only DC TV series to get the HBO treatment.

Here's an excerpt from that letter, specifically relating to where things stand with DC Studios:

"Importantly, with its first theatrical release Superman, DC Studios marked a new era and critical first step on its 10-year journey to deliver fans a fresh and cohesive storyline across film and television, while bringing new heroes and villains to the surface. Building on Superman’s foundation, upcoming DC Studios projects include Lanterns, which will debut on HBO Max in early 2026." "Supergirl and Clayface, which are scheduled for theatrical release in summer and fall 2026, respectively; and Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up to Superman, which James Gunn is currently writing and will again direct. We remain incredibly excited about the momentum at DC Studios and its prospects to re-connect with fans and ignite the next generation of these beloved characters."

On the aforementioned phone call, Zaslav confirmed that the script for Man of Tomorrow has been written by James Gunn, and called Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II "terrific."

The Warner Bros. Discovery CEO also believes franchises like Gremlins, Goonies, and Practical Magic could become "mini tentpoles" for the studio, and acknowledged that "merchandising of our IP is something we haven't done particularly well." They now have a team working to change that, which may bode well for the collectors among you.

"Our story takes place in a couple of different time periods," Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy recently revealed, "and so the challenge was for the characters be consistent at their core. John's sort of a different person in one of them than he is in another."

"Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement—when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins?" he continued, hinting that the series will see Hal Jordan pass the Green Lantern mantle to John Stewart. "That push and pull between those two characters is really important."

"So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you're yelling and screaming. That's what we're trying to convey: that he knows he belongs, so he doesn't have to overcompensate," Mundy added. "There's a real balance there that’s just innately inside of Aaron. He's big. He's an intimidating presence just physically. But there's a softness to him too. There's a thoughtfulness. You can't teach that."

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro.

Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in 2026.