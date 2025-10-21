DISCUSSION: Which PEACEMAKER Dance Number Was The Best - Season 1 or Season 2?

One of the most important aspects of the Peacemaker show is its opening music. The series has had two musical intros, triggering a debate about which one is the best. What do our readers think about it?

By DanielKlissmman - Oct 21, 2025 08:10 PM EST
The first season of Peacemaker took the world by storm when it debuted. It wasn't just because of its adult themes, hardcore violence, or everyone's favorite (occasional) indiscriminate murderer Vigilante. Nope. It was its opening dance number. As the first episode began, audiences were surprised and puzzled to see the cast members of a fairly adult show dance their hearts out with a stern face to the tune of Wig Wam's "Do Ya Wanna Taste It." The sequence was so bizarrely perfect, that it became a cultural phenomenon. 

Given its pop-culture status, it was only natural that people had high anticipations for the intro of Peacemaker Season 2. And, given the nearly four-year wait between seasons, the anticipation only grew. Then, Season 2 arrived, and James Gunn unveiled the new dance sequence. As promised, it featured new choreography, a new cast, and a new song, "Oh Lord," by Foxy Shazam. Understandably, the sequence sparked a debate among the fandom regarding which opening was the best. 

Interestingly, though, the second season's opening sequence wasn't as universally loved as its predecessor. Ever since the release of Peacemaker's second chapter, I've seen more debates about these two sequences than I care to count, so I wanted to turn to the ComicBookMovie community and ask: 

Which Peacemaker Dance Sequence Was The Best One? 

In my case, I have to go with the first "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" intro. Don't get me wrong, there's a lot to love about Season 2's. The song, for example, is a certified banger (I've had the darn thing playing in my head pretty much nonstop for the better part of a week). The choreography is also impressive (I absolutely love that jiggle the cast does at the start of the sequence) and has some of that "What the hell did I just watch" energy from Season 1, but there's something about it that prevented it from reaching the heights of its predecessor. 

There was just this almost-indescribable magic touch about the Season 1 intro. It was so incredibly random—the dance moves were purposely silly, and the whole sequence made little sense, and that's what made it hilarious. The choreography was also fairly easy to follow (yes, I'm speaking from experience), which meant viewers could jam alongside their favorite characters. It was fast, upbeat and exciting, and made you feel like you were getting launched right into Peacemaker's bizarre world. 

Look, ultimately, both sequences are awesome in their own way, even if one is slightly surpassed by the other. Having said that, the second musical opening gets a few extra points in my book for getting "Oh Lord" stuck in my head. At this point, I am fairly sure it will remain there for all eternity, unable to be erased by other songs. Thank you for that, James Gunn; much appreciated. 

If you want to relive the two dance sequences, all episodes of Peacemaker are streaming on HBO Max. 

Now, it's your turn. Which of the two Peacemaker intros do you think is the best? Leave your thoughts in the comments! 

Slushythrone455
Slushythrone455 - 10/21/2025, 8:15 PM
Joker666
Joker666 - 10/21/2025, 8:15 PM
Must be a slow news day! Still, if I had to choose, I’d pick season one as the better dance number.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/21/2025, 8:19 PM
1 easily, which was just vastly better in general.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/21/2025, 8:20 PM
The one where Peacemaker turned into a swastika. 😀
Will44482
Will44482 - 10/21/2025, 8:21 PM
I like 1s dance more but I’d rather listen to the song from 2 more
ElJefe
ElJefe - 10/21/2025, 8:21 PM
The second season …. FOXY SHAZAM BABY!
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 10/21/2025, 8:22 PM
cubichy
cubichy - 10/21/2025, 8:29 PM
Shitmaker was a shitshow, tertiary character that Gunn used to expand the universe and failed miserably. Gore, violent, slapstick...he tried to make a new guardians and failed. I hated all of it. Best dance was by wednesday.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/21/2025, 8:31 PM
Season One!
whynot
whynot - 10/21/2025, 8:32 PM
Equally good.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 10/21/2025, 8:32 PM
Season one. The song was far better.
ComicPundit
ComicPundit - 10/21/2025, 8:33 PM
The one without Nazi imagery
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/21/2025, 8:40 PM

Season 1 by a mile.

Season 2 dance bit was as bad as the show.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/21/2025, 8:49 PM
@DocSpock - Season 3...Well, You probably won't make it past Christmas.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/21/2025, 8:44 PM
I feel like more thought was put into the second dance number, but I think I prefer the first song more.
TREE24K
TREE24K - 10/21/2025, 8:46 PM
Hard for me to judge. I always skipped the 2nd season intro because i hated the song so much.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/21/2025, 9:13 PM
Both were dogshit and this entire show is slop

Reboot the MCU and DCU

