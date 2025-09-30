James Gunn Talks PEACEMAKER Spoilers, Spider-Man Easter Egg, And Confirms DCU Plans For Catwoman

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared some new insights into Peacemaker season 2's latest episode, addressed the show's Spider-Man Easter Egg, and even confirmed he has plans for Catwoman in the DCU...

By JoshWilding - Sep 30, 2025 10:09 AM EST
James Gunn returned to Threads yesterday evening for another Peacemaker watchalong with fans. The DC Studios co-CEO and filmmaker shared plenty of interesting insights, including what the future holds in store for the DCU.

In response to one fan, Gunn said that Peacemaker season 2's finale will "more than tease" the franchise's future heading into Man of Tomorrow, and explained his approach to cameos in the episode (it's looking increasingly likely that Lex Luthor was the "really, really, really big" one he previously teased for the HBO series).

"It's not about the cameos," Gunn explained. "It's about the story and the twists and the emotion and fun. Cameos are only fun if they're a part of the story." Elaborating on Lex Luthor's surprise Peacemaker appearance, he pointed out, "Rick Flag isn't as smart as he thinks he is. Scorpion and the frog, anyone?"

Gunn was also quizzed on the likelihood of the doors to alternate realities within the Quantum Unfolding Chamber being explored in future DCU projects, to which he said, "Well, you might be in luck."

Spider-Man got a surprise mention in Peacemaker season 2's latest episode. However, many fans have highlighted how unlikely it is that this world would have a version of the wall-crawler when one of his creators, Stan Lee, was Jewish. To that, Gunn simply responded, "Ditko." 

Perhaps one of the filmmaker's biggest hints for the future came when he was asked whether there are plans to introduce the DCU's Selina Kyle/Catwoman. "Oh, for sure," Gunn confirmed. 

The Brave and the Bold seems like the most likely destination for Selina, though we'll have to wait and see, as she's one of many characters that Gunn has teased could be coming to the DCU somewhere down the line. 

Stay tuned for more updates from the filmmaker as we have them. 

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Six episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/30/2025, 10:50 AM
"Rick Flag isn't as smart as he thinks he is. Scorpion and the frog, anyone?"

I like this tease. Luthor needs to be the kind of villain that's ten steps ahead of everyone. In 'SUPERMAN' he showed his genius over and over again with some GREAT lines and I want to see his intellect pushed even further in 'MAN OF TOMORROW'
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2025, 10:57 AM
@JackDeth - agreed

I wouldn’t be surprised if Lex already has some hidden agenda.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/30/2025, 11:03 AM
If they adapted the Arkham games, it would be instant gold. Imagine a Batman film where he’s forced to break into a locked down Arkham Asylum, discover a hidden plot to destroy Gotham, while battling a gauntlet of his greatest foes over a single night using his fighting skills, wits, and gadgets. The budget wouldn’t be crazy either since it’s basically almost a single location. The act like writing a killer Batman film is difficult when the blueprint is right there

