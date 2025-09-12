PEACEMAKER Faces-Off With [SPOILER] In Teaser For Season 2, Episode 5: "Back To The Suture"

Following last night's episode of Peacemaker, "Need I Say Door," HBO Max has released a preview of next week's fifth instalment, which is titled "Back To The Suture."

Spoilers follow.

It looks like there's quite a bit going on in this episode, which will likely serve as something of a calm before the storm ahead of the really crazy stuff that James Gunn has teased in the final stretch. As Red St. Wild closes in on Eagly, Chris is going to find himself coming face-to-face with a man who has every reason to want him dead, Rick Flag Sr.

We're not sure Flag would attempt to straight-up execute Smith in A.R.G.U.S. HQ, but actor Frank Grillo has already confirmed that the two will throw down at some point during the season (that confrontation may be saved for the finale, however).

Is there any chance Peacemaker will be able to calm Flag down by informing him that his son (well, a version of his son) is still alive in an alternate universe? It might buy him some time at the very least.

Check out the teaser below, along with some new promo stills from last night's episode.

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes for review purposes, and Gunn recently explained why.

"I am the one who's keeping the three episodes away from everybody because there are too many surprises in those last three episodes," he revealed. "Especially 6 and 8, they are just crazy, my favourite things I've ever done of anything."

Will David Corenswet's Superman make a cameo? That's the prevailing theory, but there's a chance Gunn will take the opportunity to reintroduce some characters from The Suicide Squad.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”