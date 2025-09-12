PEACEMAKER Faces-Off With [SPOILER] In Teaser For Season 2, Episode 5: "Back To The Suture"

HBO Max has released a teaser promo for next week's episode of Peacemaker, and it sees Chris Smith come face-to-face with a man who has every reason to want him dead...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 12, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Following last night's episode of Peacemaker, "Need I Say Door," HBO Max has released a preview of next week's fifth instalment, which is titled "Back To The Suture."

Spoilers follow.

It looks like there's quite a bit going on in this episode, which will likely serve as something of a calm before the storm ahead of the really crazy stuff that James Gunn has teased in the final stretch. As Red St. Wild closes in on Eagly, Chris is going to find himself coming face-to-face with a man who has every reason to want him dead, Rick Flag Sr.

We're not sure Flag would attempt to straight-up execute Smith in A.R.G.U.S. HQ, but actor Frank Grillo has already confirmed that the two will throw down at some point during the season (that confrontation may be saved for the finale, however).

Is there any chance Peacemaker will be able to calm Flag down by informing him that his son (well, a version of his son) is still alive in an alternate universe? It might buy him some time at the very least.

Check out the teaser below, along with some new promo stills from last night's episode.

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes for review purposes, and Gunn recently explained why.

"I am the one who's keeping the three episodes away from everybody because there are too many surprises in those last three episodes," he revealed. "Especially 6 and 8, they are just crazy, my favourite things I've ever done of anything." 

Will David Corenswet's Superman make a cameo? That's the prevailing theory, but there's a chance Gunn will take the opportunity to reintroduce some characters from The Suicide Squad.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/12/2025, 12:11 PM
Newest episode was the weakest IMO but I’m still enjoying season two a lot. I’m hoping we see more of Vigilante being a psycho though..
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/12/2025, 12:24 PM
I'll say it a million times, I don't care. I want G.I. Robot to take out his favorite foe in this show so bad
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2025, 12:38 PM
@SATW42 - yes please

We did get a Creature Commandos reference this episode so maybe…

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2025, 12:37 PM
Interesting opening there in that teaser….😳.

I enjoy this laidback , Flaming Hot Cheetos loving , diminutive badass version of Judomaster and I’m interested to see where this show & Gunn goes with him( perhaps joining the 11th Street Kids even though he believed in the Butterflies mission and currently is against the character due to that it seems).

Also I’m assuming Chris finds out Harcourt betrayed him and that’s the final straw for him that makes him decide to abandon his universe and go into the alt reality which makes sense considering their relationship this season.

Anyway , I’m liking this season and hope the next 4 episodes wrap it up well!!.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/12/2025, 12:38 PM
This and 'ALIEN:EARTH' are the best things on TV right now.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/12/2025, 12:41 PM
This Season Better ramp up...maybe casting Pablo LYLE or Sandy Happerstein

