PEACEMAKER Season 2, Episode 4—"Need I Say Door"—Reveals Quantum Unfolding Chamber's Violent Origin - SPOILERS

Tonight's episode of Peacemaker season 2, titled "Need I Say Door," reveals the truth about the Quantum Unfolding Chamber that Chris Smith has been using to travel to the parallel reality, which may or may not be more than it seems.

In a flashback taking us 35 years into the past, we learn that the anti-hero's father, Auggie, discovered an alien in the woods. With Chris and Kieth watching on, he blew the terrified, wounded creature's head off and discovered the door just standing there, in the middle of nowhere, leading to all those different worlds.

The alien itself isn't immediately recognisable, but it could have something to do with James Gunn's plans for the wider DCU and Man of Tomorrow if this Multiversal technology factors into that movie.

This episode of Peacemaker is otherwise light on huge reveals, though it does reference the fact that Rick Flag Sr. broke his back in Creature Commandos and is now fully recovered.

The A.R.G.U.S. boss also promises to clear Emilia's name if she can bring him Peacemaker, a tempting offer that will allow her to finally work for the government again after Amanda Waller blacklisted her.

Chris, meanwhile, goes into hiding and can take the Quantum Unfolding Chamber with him. He doesn't return to the other world in "Need I Say Door," but with Emilia's betrayal looming, we wouldn't be shocked if he intends to leave the DCU behind.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Four episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.