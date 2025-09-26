PEACEMAKER Season 2's Earth [SPOILER] Explained - And The Hint That's Been Hiding In The Credits All This Time

Last night's episode of Peacemaker finally revealed the truth about that parallel reality, and we're now taking a deep dive into its comic book history and what it could mean for Man of Tomorrow...

By JoshWilding - Sep 26, 2025 12:09 PM EST
In last night's episode of Peacemaker, the truth about the parallel reality was revealed when we discovered that it's Earth-X (or Earth-10). The swastika on the American flag is a big giveaway, but what exactly is this Nazi-filled world, and what does it mean for the weeks ahead?

In the comics, it was introduced in 1973's Justice League of America #107 by Len Wein and Dick Dillin. The premise was pretty simple; the Nazis won World War II, leaving only the Freedom Fighters to try and overthrow the Nazi regime and restore America to being the land of the free. 

Grant Morrison did a lot of work on Earth-10 in the pages of The Multiversity, introducing a version of Superman—Kal-L—who was adapted by Adolf Hitler and became the villainous "Overman." 

Of course, many of you will know Earth-X best from its appearance in the Arrowverse crossover, Crisis on Earth-X. In the four-part event (which played out across Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl), Nazi versions of familiar heroes, including Dark Arrow and Overgirl, attacked Barry Allen's world during his wedding day. 

In the DCU, we don't know whether Peacemaker, Blue Dragon, and Captain Triumph are the world's only heroes. Still, an appearance from Overman would be a fun excuse for David Corenswet to play a very different version of the Man of Steel. 

James Gunn has said repeatedly that Peacemaker sets the stage for Man of Tomorrow, but how? Lex Luthor earning his freedom seems the most likely possibility, but could that movie be a Multiversal tale with Superman, Peacemaker, and Lex forced to fend off a Nazi invasion? That doesn't sound like the best of ideas, particularly as moviegoers have grown tired of alternate realities. 

We should, however, point out that in one recent iteration of Earth X, Brainiac serves the Nazi regime, and is distributed among hundreds of drones which can operate independently or join together into larger units. Perhaps that's how the villain becomes aware of the DCU?

The best possible ending for Peacemaker season 2 would surely be for our heroes to return home alongside Rick Flag Jr. (who could be revealed as the leader of the Sons of Liberty), with Flag Sr. dispatching G.I. Robot to dispatch those Nazis.

Time will tell, but following last night's sixth episode, it turns out the truth about Earth-X may have been staring us in the face all along...

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 9/26/2025, 12:41 PM
I bet that ClosedWallet (but not for ALLSGOOD's mom) person is going to complain about something.



User Comment Image
kider2
kider2 - 9/26/2025, 1:00 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - O he will find something. He has a lot to say about a show he doesn't watch and doesn't like. Yet he still spends hours every week talking about it.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/26/2025, 12:50 PM
Seems like the credits thing is a stretch?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/26/2025, 1:55 PM
@FrankenDad - I thought so.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/26/2025, 1:02 PM
It would have worked if it weren't spoiled by the internet. The funny part is, this totally plays on white guilt because the moment you realized you never noticed everyone was white you're like, 'Well, shit I should have clocked that. What does that say about me?' lol
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 9/26/2025, 1:17 PM
@JackDeth - Well, when was the last time you noticed that the demographics of the people you pass by on the street aren't majority Indigenous. It's basically the same thing.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/26/2025, 1:48 PM
@JackDeth - I don't think it's a bad thing per se. I didn't notice until an article on here after episode 2 or 3, but I think that's just because all my brain registered was people not white people specifically. If there had been POC I probably wouldn't have noticed that either.
mck13
mck13 - 9/26/2025, 1:11 PM
Bad writing once again...nothing but forced weird sexual innuendos. SMFH. its Gunns stick. Even Lex doesn't comes off as menacing...nothing. I guess thats why its viewers per episode Capps off at 700K while gritty, adult stories has 5 million viewers per episode. Gunns universe is weird & all over the place. Not even better than LOIS & CLARK. SAD😒😒 Netflix will buy this bad franchise & FIRE the pedo...🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️😩😊
SurfinSuperman
SurfinSuperman - 9/26/2025, 1:37 PM
@mck13 - it's not bad writing. It's just not what you are looking for, and that's OK. But why would you continue to watch and engage in the comments when you hate it so much? That's just dumb. Go to something that you enjoy instead.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/26/2025, 1:13 PM
I can see Lex backdooring Flag (of course) and possibly setting lose whoever the main villain of Man of Tomorrow will be, thinking he can manipulate the situation and then it all goes to shit.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 9/26/2025, 1:18 PM
@MisterBones - Lex Backdooring Flag? Ew.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/26/2025, 1:24 PM
@InfinitePunches - he did mention butt [frick]ing...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2025, 1:15 PM
The Nazi thing has also been prevalent in the show not just because of the times we live in but because Peacemakers own backstory post Crisis in the comics where he was a violent and insane that had Nazi father whose ghost he saw which is an element that Gunn has played with in the show…

That has been a part of the character (or an iteration of him) in the comics and we know how much people love to see comic accuracy on here…;).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I do hope we don’t get Corenswet as Overman though since I have had my fill of evil Supermen lately.
kseven
kseven - 9/26/2025, 1:20 PM
The intro tip is a bit of a reach lol

