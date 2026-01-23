WONDER MAN Writer Andrew Guest Explains Why The "Timing Didn't Work Out" On HAWKEYE Season 2

We've been hearing rumblings about Marvel Studios' Hawkeye Season 2 plans for a while now. Jeremy Renner has backed up reports that the show would be inspired by The Raid, confirming rumours about Clint Barton and Kate Bishop battling Barney Barton/ Trickshot.

Before that, Renner revealed that he'd turned down Season 2 after Marvel Studios offered him half of what he'd made for Season 1 (for what would be a lengthy 9-month shoot). Throw in the fact that Marvel Studios is expected to focus less on big-screen characters on streaming, and things don't look good for more Hawkeye.

Still, Renner has said he's open to returning, presumably depending on whether he and Disney can find a middle ground with money and time. Hawkeye season 1 served as a passing of the mantle to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, and with Renner not among those confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, she's expected to reprise her role as a Young Avenger.

Talking to The Direct, Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest—a consulting producer on Hawkeye—revealed where he believes things currently stand with the series that first launched on Disney+ way back in 2021.

"There was talk at a certain point about...we did explore creatively what Season 2 of 'Hawkeye' might be if we were able to do it," Guest confirmed. "Unfortunately, the timing didn't work out in terms of Marvel and all the various pieces that need to come together, but I loved working on 'Hawkeye.'"

"I think [Jeremy] Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are so terrific together, and I would love to see more of those two," the writer added.

Last year, Renner reflected on Hawkeye when he said, "I really enjoyed doing the series version because it was a bit more intimate and had family dynamic, which is always a huge part of which I think sort of Clint’s kind of superpower is."

"He is such a human side of being a superhero. He’s one of the few," the actor continued. "But I think his superpower is that sort of grit of the human condition, that is, loyalty and family. Otherwise, what are you fighting for?" He'd go on to confirm that, despite it previously looking like Hawkeye Season 2 had stalled, there have been some positive movements recently.

"We were trying to do a second season. I think I will get strong enough to be able to do it. We will work it out. It’s going to be great."

So, somewhat mixed messages there. However, while Guest may have worked on Hawkeye Season 2 in an earlier iteration, there's nothing to say there hasn't been movement behind the scenes since then.

It seems we'll have to wait and see for now. Marvel Studios hasn't shared any details on its upcoming slate, but that could change at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, assuming Kevin Feige returns to Hall H to hype up the next Avengers movies and whatever comes after those.