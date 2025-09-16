MARVEL ZOMBIES TV Spot Pits The Undead Captain Marvel And Ikaris Against Each Other

Another TV spot for Marvel Zombies has been released, and it delivers a clash we never imagined getting to see on screen: Captain Marvel vs. Eternals' Ikaris.

It looks set to be an epic clash between these flesh-hungry former superheroes, and a good chunk of the promo also features Phase 4 characters like Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and Shang-Chi (the show has been in the works for a long time).

Marvel Zombies looks like a lot of fun, and with a TV-MA rating, we know that it won't hold back in terms of gore. Whether Marvel Studios will embrace this level of horror in live-action remains to be seen, though we do catch a glimpse of "Blade Knight"—a Blade/Moon Knight hybrid—in action here, too.

It doesn't appear as if Brie Larson or Richard Madden will reprise their MCU roles as these undead Variants, but Larson's The Marvels co-star, Iman Vellani, previously hyped up the series by saying, "We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the Marvel Zombies show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show."

"They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing.'" the Ms. Marvel star continued. "I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real-time."

"But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways," Vellani added, promising fans some exciting team-ups in the series.

In Marvel Zombies, after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discovers the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

The series will feature the voices of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), among others.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar.

Run, lurch, but definitely don’t walk to Disney+ on September 24 to catch the four-episode Marvel Zombies.