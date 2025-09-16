MARVEL ZOMBIES TV Spot Pits The Undead Captain Marvel And Ikaris Against Each Other

MARVEL ZOMBIES TV Spot Pits The Undead Captain Marvel And Ikaris Against Each Other

A new TV spot for Marvel Zombies features more gory footage from the upcoming Marvel Animation series, including what looks set to be an epic clash between Captain Marvel and Eternals' big bad, Ikaris...

By JoshWilding - Sep 16, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Zombies

Another TV spot for Marvel Zombies has been released, and it delivers a clash we never imagined getting to see on screen: Captain Marvel vs. Eternals' Ikaris. 

It looks set to be an epic clash between these flesh-hungry former superheroes, and a good chunk of the promo also features Phase 4 characters like Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and Shang-Chi (the show has been in the works for a long time). 

Marvel Zombies looks like a lot of fun, and with a TV-MA rating, we know that it won't hold back in terms of gore. Whether Marvel Studios will embrace this level of horror in live-action remains to be seen, though we do catch a glimpse of "Blade Knight"—a Blade/Moon Knight hybrid—in action here, too. 

It doesn't appear as if Brie Larson or Richard Madden will reprise their MCU roles as these undead Variants, but Larson's The Marvels co-star, Iman Vellani, previously hyped up the series by saying, "We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the Marvel Zombies show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show."

"They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing.'" the Ms. Marvel star continued. "I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real-time."

"But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways," Vellani added, promising fans some exciting team-ups in the series.

In Marvel Zombies, after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discovers the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

The series will feature the voices of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), among others.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar. 

Run, lurch, but definitely don’t walk to Disney+ on September 24 to catch the four-episode Marvel Zombies.

SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 9/16/2025, 2:38 PM
Wait... how is Ikaris a zombie? In MCU canon aren't the "Eternals" synthetic?
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 9/16/2025, 2:52 PM
@SummersEssex - Yeah, they're pretty much cosmic robots in the MCU. Maybe they're not that in this particular neck of the multiverse though.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 9/16/2025, 3:09 PM
I THINK CM IS A ZOMBIE. NOT IKARIS.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 3:15 PM
Cool poster!!.

I wonder the reason CM & Ikaris are fighting is because the latter isn’t fully infected due to not being human and is on the side of the good guys?.

Anyway , the show seems fun imo so looking forward to it.

