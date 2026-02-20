MS. MARVEL Star Matt Lintz Talks Marvel Future And Getting To Reveal MCU's First Mutant (Exclusive)

Based on true events, Grizzly Night is a terrifying survival thriller that follows a rookie park ranger thrust into the fight of her life when Glacier National Park becomes the scene of deadly grizzly attacks.

As panic spreads and communication breaks down, she must lead a group of frightened strangers through the darkness, confronting both the untamed wilderness and her own fears. What begins as a quiet summer evening turns into a night of chaos that changes the nation’s understanding of wildlife forever.

Earlier this week, we sat down with star Matt Lintz to discuss his role in the movie. The actor is no stranger to comic book adaptations, having appeared in The Walking Dead and Ms. Marvel. He was also one of the frontrunners to play Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

As Ms. Marvel's Bruno Carrelli, Lintz played a pivotal role in the critically acclaimed Disney+ series. Now, with all signs pointing to Kamala Khan returning to help lead the Young Avengers (or Champions) alongside Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday, where does that leave Bruno?

"Stuff like that, I can't say too much. I haven't heard anything right now," Lintz tells us in the video above. "But if I did, they have a red laser pointed at my head. I'm so excited for [Doctor] Doom and all that stuff to come. I think it's going to be awesome."

Something that made Ms. Marvel especially memorable was a scene in the finale, where Bruno tells Kamala that there's a mutation in her genes. The classic X-Men: The Animated Series theme played as he said it, cementing Ms. Marvel as one of the MCU's first mutants.

Reflecting on that, Lintz said, "We shot that in reshoots. It wasn't originally in the script. They didn't even give me sides for it. I had no idea what the scene was. They gave me a rough description but kept the mutation part hidden. When they finally told me, only a handful of us on set knew. I was shocked."

"It made me way more nervous because I knew the weight behind X-Men and mutants coming into the MCU. It was really cool to be part of that. It was an absolute blast. I'm still close with the whole cast. We've been super lucky with the fans and the reception it got," he concluded.

If that rumoured Champions TV series comes to fruition, we'd bet on Lintz coming back as Bruno to lend Kamala and the team a helping hand thanks to his scientific prowess. The character received a great response from fans, so it's surely just a matter of time before he reunites with Ms. Marvel.

