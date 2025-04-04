Kamala Khan's MCU Future Addressed By MS. MARVEL And DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Executive Producer

Iman Vellani delivered a stellar performance as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel and later made the leap to the big screen with The Marvels.

When that movie concluded, Captain Marvel had decided to remain on Earth, likely as a mentor to the teenager, though Kamala had already set out to assemble a team of her own. The expectation now is that the Young Avengers - or Champions - will assemble in Avengers: Doomsday and, failing that, Avengers: Secret Wars.

In Daredevil: Born Again's fifth episode, Matt Murdock encounters Kamala Kahn's father, Yusef, during a bank robbery. He mentioned that his daughter was in Los Angeles visiting friends, and while that may have been a nod to Bruno Carrelli, the most popular theory is that she's hanging out with her fellow superheroes.

TV Line recently spoke with Ms. Marvel and Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Sana Amanat and asked when and where we might see the teenager next.

"Oh God, I hope soon!" she said of the Muslim-American superhero's future. "She is beloved by all of us at Marvel, and we have been talking... Hopefully there will be plans soon, but it is very, very TBD. Hopefully [The Marvels] will not be the last we see of her."

Aside from a team-up with her fellow young heroes, there are many places for Ms. Marvel to go in the MCU. For starters, she's a mutant, suggesting that Kamala could join the X-Men (something we've seen in the comics a lot since her Inhuman background was retconned).

Ms. Marvel was critically acclaimed, but with Marvel Television focusing on yearly series like Daredevil: Born Again, chances are a second season 2 won't become a reality this many years after the first batch of episodes dropped.

The Marvels only grossed $206 million at the worldwide box office and, at the end of 2023, Vellani explained why she wasn't letting that get to her. "I don’t want to focus on something that’s not even in my control, because what’s the point?" she said. "That’s for [Disney CEO] Bob Iger."

"[The box office] has nothing to do with me. I’m happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film," Vellani continued. "It’s genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that’s all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it take place in space, it’s not that deep and it’s about teamwork and sisterhood. It’s a fun movie, and I’m just so happy that I can share it with people."

Discussing some of the sexist backlash the movie faced, the actress added, "I had a lot of experience in high school alone when I would share my excitement with someone, and then they’d immediately shut me down for being so excited. I would hate to see that within the fan community as well, because it does feel awful."

"If people are excited about something, let them be excited about it. And if you have constructive criticism, voice it — but never be the wet blanket on someone else’s excitement."

Are you excited to see more Ms. Marvel in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.