Marvel's Kevin Feige Reveals What He'd Change About The MCU If He Could Time Travel; Updates BLADE's Status

"I've been very proud of almost every project we've made and every decision we've made," said Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige when asked about what he'd change about the MCU.

By MarkJulian - Jul 22, 2024 09:07 AM EST
With time travel and changing the past serving as a central element of the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film, what would Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige change if he could also change the past?

In an interview with Blavity TV, it's revealed that Deadpool is struggling with whether he can rewrite the past by changing one moment and the interviewer puts that same question to Feige. If we could change the past, what's the one thing that he would alter?

Feige took some time to think about the question and it seems as if he was hesitating to even answer but he ultimately revealed, "In little ways, there's lots of things," began the prolific Marvel Studios producer.

He continued, "You can't finish a project and then look at it again and not see lots of little things that you would have done differently. In the big picture, we've been very lucky. I've been very proud of almost every project we've made and every decision we've made. I think we've not been shy by saying post-Endgame, with Disney+, there were so many new things that we brought [to the platform] in our enthusiasm to bring new characters to life."

Feige then slightly pauses and changes his line of thought as he realizes his comment may be skewing too heavily towards the negative side and remarks, "I think everything had its value but now we're looking at how do we maintain that excitement and that enthusiasm for a handful of projects a year."

Clearly, Feige thinks that Marvel Studios produced too much, too soon, when it came to the launch of Disney+. But that begs the interesting question of if Marvel actually had a do-over, what Disney+ shows wouldn't have been made?

The conversation then closes out with talks of Wesley Snipes' Blade and whether he could appear in the upcoming MCU movie, as the interviewer is a big fan of Snipes' movies.

Feige took time to share where things stand on Blade's production but also shut down any hopes of Snipes returning. "We are still committed to the movie and we're so committed that we're not going to make it until it's right. Which has been frustrating for us and for some fans because it's taken a while. But we have a new writer working on it now, I've read half of his new draft and it's feeling good so far.

"Wesley's great, Wesley's the greatest. Mahershala, is the one who came in four years ago...five years ago and said I want to play [Blade] is what this movie's about. "

In Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy directs Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynold's Deadpool in an MCU film that has been described as an epic, time-traveling, road-trip buddy film that will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

Joining Jackman and Reynolds are Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova (Professor X's evil twin), Matthew Macfadyen as the Time Variance Authority's Mr. Paradox,  Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom,  Leslie Uggams as Blind Al,  Karan Soni as Dopinder,  Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.

 Deadpool & Wolverine opens in North American theaters on July 26.

Deadpool & Wolverine Synopsis: Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – [frick]. Synopses are so [frick]ing stupid.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Hugh Jackman Shares New Photo Of Long-Awaited LOGAN Reunion - SPOILERS
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/22/2024, 9:57 AM
“Almost every project”
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/22/2024, 10:01 AM
4-5 years ago, and we still not even close to production.

What a Joke

I hope the OG Blade shows in DP&W
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/22/2024, 10:31 AM
@MuadDib - That's the Blade I'm excited about.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/22/2024, 10:51 AM
@MuadDib - back to formula
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 7/22/2024, 11:00 AM
@MuadDib - Yes... what a joke for a film studio to take their time making sure a project is executed to a high standard...
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/22/2024, 10:02 AM
graceful and tactful responses. a seasoned and concise reflection.

30 films. 30 billion. damn.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/22/2024, 10:05 AM
@YouFlopped -
And only a few stinkers. Not bad
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/22/2024, 10:48 AM
@Goldboink - More than a few stinkers, especially when you add in D+ series. And -- here is what matters -- almost all the stinkers have been post-EG. That's the self-created mess Feige has to clean up to show he is back on top of his game.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/22/2024, 10:50 AM
@YouFlopped - what does money have to do with it. Crack generates money doesn't mean it's good
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/22/2024, 10:52 AM
@GeneralZod - Imo I would say yeah its still a few. Only one flop, and I think one with bad rotten tomatoes. The shows are usually just ok standards at least.
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 7/22/2024, 11:09 AM
@GeneralZod - Nope, just a few. And when you add in D+ series, you have a lot of excellent material as well; certainly net positive.

And it's funny how people take zero time before they complain to go back and look at projects like Iron Man 3, Thor 2, and Hulk... The Infinity Saga had subpar films of their own. Do I think there's room to tighten up their quality? Absolutely. But this trend of making things sound way worse than they are is way past tiresome.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/22/2024, 10:07 AM
"I've read half of his new draft and it's feeling good so far."

This guy REALLY knows how to endorse a project.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/22/2024, 10:22 AM
Feige has done a lot of great things, that can't be forgotten. But.... not being able to make a Blade movie for so long is something I'll never get. It should be one of the easiest movies to make. just literally having a badass vampire hunter killing vampires, how hard is that?
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 7/22/2024, 11:16 AM
@Urubrodi - You're not wrong. But I also think it's probably a lot easier said than done.

Personally, I think they should hire someone that knows how to write and direct martial arts / gunplay films. The vampire hunting element can simply be the outer layer aesthetic and underlying story that ties into the supernatural corner of the Marvel lore.

But yeah, who knows what's really going on behind the scenes. They just need to get it right and not feel rushed.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/22/2024, 11:23 AM
@Tonic24k - I mean of course it needs a decent plot, but this in my opinion should be like the John Wick type of movie from Marvel (with a supernatural spin of course). The main focus should be on the action, just like Blade 1 and 2 (let's forget that Trinity happened). I just think they overly complicating something that should have been one of their most straightforward movies yet.
AC1
AC1 - 7/22/2024, 10:23 AM
We all know the biggest MCU mistake was dying Chris Hemsworth's eyebrows in the first Thor movie
Fogs
Fogs - 7/22/2024, 10:44 AM
@AC1 - Ha, it's hard not to see once you notice it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2024, 10:37 AM
I’m sure any creative or producer that gives a damn for pretty much every project when they watch it feels like they could improve things , but it small but ultimately comes down to time & money.

I still think while the Phases and individual projects have had their own issues , I still think all of them had enjoyable qualities to varying degrees (yes , even Secret Invasion haha).

Also , Feige trying to be diplomatic as possible is fun to watch lol
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 7/22/2024, 11:21 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Secret Invasion really did have some high quality moments. They just under-paced it and gave us a messy landing. It ultimately fell short of my expectations but still net positive by a small margin for me.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/22/2024, 10:43 AM
Well, at least he knows they dropped after EG. Let's see if they can get their shit back together.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/22/2024, 11:18 AM
I think, more than anything else, the biggest issue has been a lesser emphasis on the interconnectivity of the multiverse saga. I get that they wanted to expand without making the audience feel like they needed to do homework to catch up, but the result is a bit of a disjointed mess. I thought the infinity saga handled it well with the infinity stones connecting the various stories, as well as the assembling of the avengers being the driving force of phase 1.

The multiverse saga should have been two things: 1) The passing of torches and assembly of the new Avengers team, and 2) connected inciting incidents that pull characters to and from different universes

We got half of both of those. We saw the passing of torches, but nothing has been done to establish a new Avengers dynamic. That would have been fine in phase 4, if the culmination of the phase was pulling a team together for something. It didn’t even have to be an Avengers team. Just something. And then we got inciting incidents that introduced multiversal elements to the MCU, but they were all seemingly random yet happening at roughly the same time. There should have been some sort of domino effect at the very least, starting with the end of Loki season 1.

You have to be able to see the bigger picture of the multiverse saga, but so far it just feels like a series of unconnected happenings. What’s it all building towards? Yea, I know Secret Wars, but I shouldn’t have to wait for an official announcement of a project to see the big picture.

