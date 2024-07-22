Marvel's Kevin Feige Reveals What He'd Change About The MCU If He Could Time Travel; Updates BLADE's Status

With time travel and changing the past serving as a central element of the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film, what would Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige change if he could also change the past?

In an interview with Blavity TV, it's revealed that Deadpool is struggling with whether he can rewrite the past by changing one moment and the interviewer puts that same question to Feige. If we could change the past, what's the one thing that he would alter?

Feige took some time to think about the question and it seems as if he was hesitating to even answer but he ultimately revealed, "In little ways, there's lots of things," began the prolific Marvel Studios producer.

He continued, "You can't finish a project and then look at it again and not see lots of little things that you would have done differently. In the big picture, we've been very lucky. I've been very proud of almost every project we've made and every decision we've made. I think we've not been shy by saying post-Endgame, with Disney+, there were so many new things that we brought [to the platform] in our enthusiasm to bring new characters to life."

Feige then slightly pauses and changes his line of thought as he realizes his comment may be skewing too heavily towards the negative side and remarks, "I think everything had its value but now we're looking at how do we maintain that excitement and that enthusiasm for a handful of projects a year."

Clearly, Feige thinks that Marvel Studios produced too much, too soon, when it came to the launch of Disney+. But that begs the interesting question of if Marvel actually had a do-over, what Disney+ shows wouldn't have been made?

The conversation then closes out with talks of Wesley Snipes' Blade and whether he could appear in the upcoming MCU movie, as the interviewer is a big fan of Snipes' movies.

Feige took time to share where things stand on Blade's production but also shut down any hopes of Snipes returning. "We are still committed to the movie and we're so committed that we're not going to make it until it's right. Which has been frustrating for us and for some fans because it's taken a while. But we have a new writer working on it now, I've read half of his new draft and it's feeling good so far."

"Wesley's great, Wesley's the greatest. Mahershala, is the one who came in four years ago...five years ago and said I want to play [Blade] is what this movie's about. "

In Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy directs Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynold's Deadpool in an MCU film that has been described as an epic, time-traveling, road-trip buddy film that will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

Joining Jackman and Reynolds are Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova (Professor X's evil twin), Matthew Macfadyen as the Time Variance Authority's Mr. Paradox, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in North American theaters on July 26.