Kevin Feige Confirms That BLADE Will Be Rated R, Just Like DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

In a new interview, the MCU's Kevin Feige stated that certain Marvel characters inherently need an R-rating and that Blade is one of them.

By MarkJulian - Jul 20, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Source: BlackTreeTV

There's been very little in the way of good news, ever since Mahershala Ali walked on stage during Marvel Studios' 2019 San Diego Comic-Con panel to reveal to the world that he would be playing Blade in the MCU.

Since then, the project has undergone several script rewrites and seen several directors sign on and ultimately depart- along with a few of the film's cast.

However, in a new interview with BlackTreeTV, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seemed confident that Blade would make its way to the big screen one day, confirming that like the Wesley Snipe films that preceded it, the MCU's Blade will also be rated R.

Responding to a question about the film's rating, Feige stated, "For the last few years, we've been trying to crack that movie."

"I think the most important think for us, is not rushing it and making sure that we're making the right 'Blade' movie because there were some great 'Blade' movies years ago and they were all R-rated. So I think that's inherent-  like Deadpool, inherent with the character of Blade. "

You can check out the interview below.

Bassam Tariq was the original director set to helm the film before departing due to creative differences.  Yann Demange then boarded as his replacement before leaving the project back in June due to scheduling and creative differences, as well.

Stacy Osei-Kuffour wrote the first draft of the film's script back in 2019 and since then, there have been three (known) rewrites, with Eric Pearson currently tasked with crafting a new version.

Along with Ali, Mia Goth is the only known actor attached to the project. During one of the earlier versions of the script, Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre were also set to appear but it's recently been confirmed that they've since departed.

Intriguingly, The Hollywood Reporter has shared that one of the earlier versions of the script had Blade taking place in the 1920s, with Goth set to play a powerful vampire named Lilith, who was out to capture Blade's daughter. THR stated that the current version of the film is now taking place in present day.

In other recent development, Ali has also signed on to appear in a new Jurassic World movie, opposite Scarlett Johansson. This has led many to speculate that Blade is unlikely to meet its current release date.

Blade was originally envisioned as a Phase 5 film but due to the aforementioned script issues and the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, the film was pushed to November 7, 2025, making it a Phase 6 release.

Related:

Recommended For You:

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/20/2024, 5:31 PM
I bet we're gonna look stupid next week for thinking this movie isn't going to happen.
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/20/2024, 5:48 PM
@MCUKnight11 - my expectation is it'll get delayed to February 2026 at best, but doubt they're cancelling it altogether
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/20/2024, 5:32 PM
Yes, please

A Blade movie rated R with Moon Knight
Would be epic
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/20/2024, 5:34 PM
if they still plan on stucking with a 50+ year old blade running around then why not just bring back D OG himself?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2024, 5:43 PM
@harryba11zack - he still refuses to open his eyes.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/20/2024, 5:47 PM
@Malatrova15 - To be fair, you don't need eyes to see, just throw Wesley a pair of these
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2024, 5:37 PM
Idk if it’s inherent to the character since I feel you can do Blade from the comics in PG13 but the Snipes films (atleast the first 2) are cemented in the pop culture zeitgeist so much that it feels like the only way to do one is be Rated R which I don’t mind necessarily.

I do wonder why they haven’t been able to crack the film so far though?…

I know we joke that just have him being cool and killing vampires but there is more to the character then that as was the case with the Snipes films so it does seem like a case of them trying to live up to the legacy of those first 2 films that so many love.

Anyway , I hope it does happen sooner then later because Ali is already 50 and it would be a shame to not see him in the role after he’s stayed committed to it for so long!!.

User Comment Image
xfan320
xfan320 - 7/20/2024, 5:39 PM
I can't imagine a Blade movie should be this hard to make.

He's a half-vampire superhero who hunts vampires. Take my money.

He's also black and has a sword.

Thank you.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2024, 5:42 PM
@xfan320 - of he doesnt vote for Bidet he isnt black.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/20/2024, 5:48 PM
@xfan320 - completely agree. It’s only hard because the writers suck. Like what’s with all the daughter stuff? Does there HAVE to be a woman boss in every marvel product now? If it’s okay for a man to be soft and a woman to be strong then the reverse is fine too. What about we just make Blade an absolute beast and not have to have a woman superhero overshadow him but help him in maybe other ways than just fighting like he does. Maybe she could be a tech genius like Oracle and Ned.

Just spitballing here. Or she could be a badass like Elektra without Blade being a loser.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/20/2024, 5:56 PM
@xfan320 - Don't forget, it's a Disney Marvel MCU movie.
He isn't a snarky character who constantly dishes out "comedic" one liners and he also tends to be a bit of a loner so they have to come up have with those funny friend characters that everyone loves so much.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/20/2024, 5:41 PM
Good. Pg-13 Blade just sounds awkward.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/20/2024, 5:41 PM
A new Blade movie???
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2024, 5:41 PM
Blade is a construct of the mind let it go
grif
grif - 7/20/2024, 5:42 PM
k

and?
Order66
Order66 - 7/20/2024, 5:43 PM
Blade 1 and 2 are the best ones. Blade Trinity was dog shit.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/20/2024, 5:43 PM
At this point we'd get an MCU Paste-Pot-Pete or Hindsight Lad before we ever got Blade.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/20/2024, 5:45 PM
Honestly, F-bombs and the blood rave scene are probably the only things which would still make the first Blade movie R-rated today. And I can't remember anything, besides the language, from the second one, which would be particularly R-worthy by today's standards.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/20/2024, 5:49 PM
I will be there for the day the film comes out, no matter what.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/20/2024, 5:49 PM
Off-topic: The Nova project we've heard about appears to have been confirmed to be a TV series. @JoshWilding

https://comicbook.com/movies/news/marvels-kevin-feige-confirms-nova-project-is-a-tv-show-reveals-timeline-for-release-exclusive/
RolandD
RolandD - 7/20/2024, 6:04 PM
@NinnesMBC - Thanks! He also confirmed that it will be Richard Rider.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 7/20/2024, 6:03 PM
Definitely glad that Feige is more open to doing R content than a few years ago. Can't say Im excited for a Blade film currently
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/20/2024, 6:10 PM
Make Moon Knight Season 2 TV-MA as well because of Jake Lockley.

