Marvel Studios' Phase Five Is Officially Over - And Only One Announced Project Wasn't Released As Planned

Marvel's Phase 5 quietly wrapped up this week with the release of Ironheart, and in what proved to be another hit-or-miss period of storytelling, only one announced movie failed to see the light of day.

By JoshWilding - Jul 03, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Marvel Studios' Phase Five ended this week with the season finale of Ironheart. There used to be a slightly more defined structure to these Phases, but wrapping up another undeniably hit-and-miss couple of years for the Multiverse Saga with Mephisto's debut is still a pretty noteworthy statement.

Phase 5 began with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, a largely disappointing threequel that dropped the ball on Kang...around the same time Jonathan Majors' career imploded. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made up for it with a worthy send-off for James Gunn and the team, only for Secret Invasion to earn the scorn of fans with a catastrophic adaptation of an event-level comic book storyline. 

Still, Loki season 2 was a win for the studio (even with one of its leads mired in controversy), making it a shame when 2023 ended on a bum note with The Marvels and What If...? season 2. A year later, What If...? season 3 was no better.

2024 was a reset for the MCU after the previous year's Hollywood strikes, and only one movie was released: Deadpool & Wolverine. That broke records and helped the studio move on from what proved to be a forgettable "Marvel Spotlight" series in EchoAgatha All Along shocked everyone by proving itself one of the better Disney+ TV shows, and while X-Men '97 isn't officially part of Phase 5, it, too, was widely praised. 

That brings us to this year. Once again, Marvel Studios surprised us with an instant classic in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but after being besieged by behind-the-scenes issues, Captain America: Brave New World was a messy let-down. Thunderbolts*, meanwhile, was phenomenal, but failed to attract an audience. 

On the plus side, Daredevil: Born Again proved that Marvel Studios is excelling in R-Rated storytelling and action, which brings us to the PG-13 Ironheart, a series that's been sat on the shelf since 2022 and is very much a leftover from that quantity over quality era spearheded by former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. The show is good, not great, but should have major ramifications for the wider MCU. 

Ultimately, only one Phase Five project failed to be released during this period. You guessed it, it's Blade. After several release date delays, it was admittedly pushed back to Phase Six after being scheduled for 2022, 2023, and 2024, but if it does ever happen, then it likely won't be until Phase Seven at this rate. 

Back to Phase Six, that kicks off with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and concludes with Avengers: Secret Wars. This next wave of stories looks to be devoted to concluding the Multiverse Saga, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom taking over from Majors' Kang. Fans are ready to move on, as is Kevin Feige, we'd guess. 

Phase 5 has been filled with highs and lows, but we may be on the cusp of turning a corner. 

What did you think about the MCU's Phase 5? Let us know your thoughts below, and check back here tomorrow for the first part of our ranking of this Phase's movies and TV shows from worst to best.

MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/3/2025, 11:29 AM
VERY mixed bag of a phase. I liked about half of it.

I enjoyed Guardians 3, Loki S2, Deadpool and Wolverine, Agatha All Along, Daredevil Born Again, and Thunderbolts.

Disliked Quantumania, The Marvels, Brave New World, and Ironheart. Echo was forgettable and meh.

The problem is not that marvel doesn’t put out good stuff. The issue is their consistency in quality has dramatically dropped.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/3/2025, 12:23 PM
@MrDandy - Agreed. My rundown…

The Good:
Guardians 3, Loki Season 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Daredevil Born Again, and Thunderbolts*

The Bad:
Ant-man & Wasp: Quantumania, Cap 4: Brave New World

The Ugly:
The Marvels, Agatha All Along, Echo and Ironheart

My grade? C- as a phase overall, but gave me Jackman’s Wolverine in the yellow costume. So totally worth it.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/3/2025, 11:31 AM
User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/3/2025, 11:31 AM
For some reason i thought Phase 5 ended with F4, but it really doesn't make a difference.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/3/2025, 11:33 AM
Are we sure it officialy ends with Secret Wars, I mean to most it will but the snuck in a post Endgame movie of Spider-man's as the OFFICIAL end of the Infinity Saga and could see them doing the same again, maybe with Dr Strange this time would be a logic to him dealing with the initial aftermath.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2025, 11:40 AM
@Apophis71 - that could be interesting but I think Secret Wars will be the end while some subsequent projects will deal with the aftermath.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/3/2025, 11:34 AM
They fumbled Quantumania so bad. It could've been amazing and set up a great thing. Instead it was one of the worst movies in the MCU imo.

The Marvels was fine, they should've gone in a different direction, but it wasn't BAD

Brave New World was also fine. Watchable, and had some pretty great action pieces.

Loki S2 was great as was Agatha, Thunderbolts, GG3, and DPW

Didn't see Echo, Ironheart or Daredevil
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/3/2025, 11:41 AM
@ThorArms - At this point, Doomsday will be the true reset the MCU needs. Marvel Studios has strong movies and characters to headline the next Saga with The X-Men, Midnight Sons, and Fantastic 4.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/3/2025, 11:48 AM
@ThorArms - The issue with the films has been less if they were bad, before the MCU started we would have been happy as heck for most of them if truly CBM fans (before 2000 I'd argue most of us would be happy with almost anything, lol) and the average scores have been similar to the Infinity saga (just the worst stuck out more after way too much hype with AM3 and Thor4). It was more too few felt like must see on a big screen and lack of Avengers phase cappers at a point where the expectation is we will be able to stream within a couple months on potential huge 4K TV's with superfast broadband.

As to the TV end, the issue there was a bigger line on being connected, we had a bunch of naff Marvel TV before D+ and even tho the line 'it's all connected' was out there they were never sold as must see in order to follow the movies. I still think you didn't NEED to watch any of the D+ shows for the post Endgame films as everything you needed to know from them was covered in the films (bar maybe Wanda) but the difference in perception was a factor (and being more solidly canon couldn't do an Inhumans and ditch from canon/memory as easily when they fracked up).
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/3/2025, 11:34 AM
"And Only One Announced Project Wasn't Released As Planned" ... Unfortunately

Some real gems in phase 5 that got bogged down by a lot of trash.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/3/2025, 11:35 AM
The best thing released during this period was X-Men 97.
grif
grif - 7/3/2025, 11:36 AM
phase five as in the mcu as a whole? then yes its actually been over since endgame
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/3/2025, 11:37 AM
5? what happened to 4?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/3/2025, 11:47 AM
@HashTagSwagg - 4 abruptly ended with Wakanda Forever.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2025, 11:38 AM
Read that as "Marvel is officially over" lolz.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/3/2025, 11:38 AM
Phase 5 ended whit a fart
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/3/2025, 11:39 AM
Mephisto will return and be a major antagonist for Earth based heroes. I would love for Marvel to have three consecutive narratives happening that directly affect each of their microsagas. For example The Mutant Saga should focus on X-Men stories while the demonic saga focuses on Midnight Sons stories and the Cosmic Saga should focus on the F4 and Avengers characters and then the final entry of that saga should be a two part Apocalypse movies.
KingZero
KingZero - 7/3/2025, 11:43 AM
That was actually a fairly balanced summary... And they call you a Marvel shill. I actually didn't mind Brave New World (3 stars for me), and The Marvels was entertaining on a rewatch (basically a decent CW episode but with an underdeveloped villain). I wanted to like Agatha but I found it quite grating, particularly Kathryn Hahn who was going in way too hard. It did have a couple of really good episodes though. vol.3, Loki and Thunderbolts were fantastic though, and Daredevil. I've not finished Ironheart yet but I'm really enjoying it so far (episode 4). To be honest, I'd say there's more good than bad across phases 4 & 5 (No Way Home, Wandavision, FATWS, Werewolf by Night and Hawkeye were great and I'm an Eternals and MOM fan too, for shame right?), it just feels a bit loose. I think that's down to expectations after how 1-3 tied together in the end. The things I genuinely didn't like were Quantumanina, and most of She-Hulk, Agatha, Secret Invasion, Echo and What If. Deadpool & Wolverine was basically the Airplane of super hero movies, or like a television special variety show or something, or maybe an SNL sketch.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2025, 12:01 PM
@KingZero - I thought DP & W was solid…

It had humor that worked for the most part , fun action and likable characters & heart imo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2025, 11:45 AM
Honestly as was the case with Phase 4 , I enjoyed pretty much all the projects to varying degrees with even the lesser efforts like Quantumania and Secret Invasion having elements that I liked about them etc.

User Comment Image

However given how far in advance Marvel develops their various films & shows , I wouldn’t be surprised if we actually see a turn for the better post SW.

Anyway hopefully FF , Spidey ,and the Avengers films turn out well amongst other upcoming projects!!.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/3/2025, 11:46 AM
Guardians 3 was the only good movie
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 7/3/2025, 11:58 AM
Without Avengers movies, the phases are irrelevant.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/3/2025, 12:06 PM
Phase 5 was pretty much all trash.

The only decent movies were Deadpool and Wolverine - but that was a standalone movie not in the Feigeverse.
and
GOTG 3 - which really was just a Gunn film and also not really in the Feigeverse. More of a standalone.

Feige was left totally to his own devices with Phase 4 and it has been a trainwreck .

Phase 4
Black Widow - Trash
Shang-Chi - A hot mess
Eternals - Trash
Spider-Man: No Way Home - A SONY film
Doctor Strange MoM - Trash
Thor: Love and Blunder - Trash
Wokeanda Forever - Trash

Phase 5
Wasp and Ant-Man: Quantuminimum - Trash
GOTG 3 - mentioned above
The Marvels - Trash
Deadpool & Wolverine- Mentioned above
Captain African American - Trash
Thunderbolts - Average

But all of the Feigeverse movies bombed at the box office

Then there is Disney +

Secret Invasion - Trash (Female super skull inherits all of the powers of all of the heroes??)
Loki - an absolute disappointment (Loki cucked by a female Loki)
What If? - a mixed bag but mostly bad ....of course the Ultron with Infinity Stones is beaten by two women (Black Widow and Captain Carter) while more powerful male heroes watch (including Doctor Strange)
Echo - A disaster
Agatha All Along - Trash
Friend Neighborhood Spider-Man - Came and went like a popcorn fart
Daredevil: Born Again...Again - Since they already did this in season 3 of the far superior Netflix series...this was disappointing
Ironheart (The Villain origin story) - Terrible

Feige has been a total disaster. He now is competing with Kathleen Kennedy on how to destroy a franchise.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/3/2025, 12:14 PM
I thought the whole point of the Phases was to build each up to an Avengers film, the cinematic universe that isnt very cinematic
Irregular
Irregular - 7/3/2025, 12:26 PM
Like the previous phase, it's still underwhelming. A little better, but just as underwhelming as before.

