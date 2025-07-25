THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Looks Set To Beat SUPERMAN With Best Thursday Preview Box Office Of 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters, and according to Deadline, early estimates point to a $23 million haul at the North American box office following previews that began at 2pm on Thursday.

We'll have official numbers later today, but this $23 million estimate suggests the Marvel Studios reboot will easily beat those conservative $100 million - $110 million opening weekend predictions.

$23 million would also top Superman's $22.5 million debut ($2.8 million of which came from early Amazon Prime screenings), giving The Fantastic Four: First Steps the biggest Thursday of 2025 so far.

Proving that superhero fatigue only applies to movies that ultimately aren't a big enough draw to non-fans, the Matt Shakman-helmed reboot looks to get off to a considerably bigger start than Thunderbolts* ($11.5 million Thursday) and Captain America: Brave New World ($12 million Thursday).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the 12th time an MCU movie has made more than $20 million from preview screenings. However, Avengers: Endgame remains the undisputed record-holder with a $60 million haul in 2019.

According to the trade, "Social media analytics firm RelishMix reports that Fantastic Four is the first movie of the year to break the billion mark in regards to social media reach across TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube, ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth (921M) and Superman (953M)."

"Other movies with a billion followers on social media include 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (1.2 billion) and last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine (1.15 billion)," the report continues. "Convo on The Fantastic Four: First Steps is running positive as fans are interested in Marvel delving into the '60s retro-futurist setting and the promise of a new chapter for the comics universe."

It remains to be seen how high The Fantastic Four: First Steps can go, but this bodes well for the movie and the future of Marvel's First Family in the MCU.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Have you seen The Fantastic Four: First Steps yet?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.