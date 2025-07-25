THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Looks Set To Beat SUPERMAN With Best Thursday Preview Box Office Of 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is off to a strong start at the North American box office, with an estimated $23 million Thursday that means the latest Marvel Studios movie is pacing ahead of Superman.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 25, 2025 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Deadline

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters, and according to Deadline, early estimates point to a $23 million haul at the North American box office following previews that began at 2pm on Thursday. 

We'll have official numbers later today, but this $23 million estimate suggests the Marvel Studios reboot will easily beat those conservative $100 million - $110 million opening weekend predictions.

$23 million would also top Superman's $22.5 million debut ($2.8 million of which came from early Amazon Prime screenings), giving The Fantastic Four: First Steps the biggest Thursday of 2025 so far.

Proving that superhero fatigue only applies to movies that ultimately aren't a big enough draw to non-fans, the Matt Shakman-helmed reboot looks to get off to a considerably bigger start than Thunderbolts* ($11.5 million Thursday) and Captain America: Brave New World ($12 million Thursday). 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the 12th time an MCU movie has made more than $20 million from preview screenings. However, Avengers: Endgame remains the undisputed record-holder with a $60 million haul in 2019. 

According to the trade, "Social media analytics firm RelishMix reports that Fantastic Four is the first movie of the year to break the billion mark in regards to social media reach across TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube, ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth (921M) and Superman (953M)."

"Other movies with a billion followers on social media include 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (1.2 billion) and last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine (1.15 billion)," the report continues. "Convo on The Fantastic Four: First Steps is running positive as fans are interested in Marvel delving into the '60s retro-futurist setting and the promise of a new chapter for the comics universe."

It remains to be seen how high The Fantastic Four: First Steps can go, but this bodes well for the movie and the future of Marvel's First Family in the MCU. 

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Have you seen The Fantastic Four: First Steps yet? 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Audience Score Has Been Revealed By Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Audience Score Has Been Revealed By Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter
#DoomsdayIsComing: Russos Tease THE FANTASTIC FOUR As Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Doctor Doom Comic Research
"#DoomsdayIsComing": Russos Tease THE FANTASTIC FOUR As Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Doctor Doom Comic Research

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2025, 6:26 AM
The prepared headlines from weeks ago are now getting published 😭😭😭
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2025, 6:28 AM
And if anyone got to talk with victorsmegma, check that he was deleting all his posts after i proved he is josh 😭😭😭
Sinner
Sinner - 7/25/2025, 6:30 AM
@vectorsigma - You right now

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2025, 6:32 AM
@Sinner - huh? BO wise superman will lose this and i know that beforehand with those intl numbers. 😅
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/25/2025, 6:33 AM
@Sinner - 😆😆😆😆🤣 so true
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/25/2025, 6:30 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2025, 6:38 AM
Tracking for this

User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/25/2025, 6:47 AM
So we have a choice between homogenous marvel slop or egomaniac one trick pony Gunns DC universe? Jesus, we are screwed
mck13
mck13 - 7/25/2025, 7:52 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - this movie is BETTER than Gunns Super MEH!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/25/2025, 6:47 AM
According to the trade, "Social media analytics firm RelishMix reports

that Fantastic Four is the first movie of the year to break the billion marks in regard to social media reach across TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube, ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth (921M) and Superman (953M)."
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/25/2025, 6:48 AM
2 great comic book movies back to back. It seems like the genre is finally getting back on the right track.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/25/2025, 7:30 AM
@TheJok3r - we are really using the word great so frivolously now
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/25/2025, 6:57 AM
2 great comic movies where a hero makes a phone call to a villain we barely meet and they save the day
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/25/2025, 7:01 AM
>>>>>>>>>>

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/25/2025, 7:09 AM
Meanwhile ALL the Marvel Studios, Disney Haters, Trolls, and the MAGA are


User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/25/2025, 7:11 AM
User Comment Image
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 7/25/2025, 7:15 AM
Tough to predict but I'll say movie will probably earn around 700-800 mil in total though ideally it's no better than thunderbolts but this FF has enough spectacles to dazzle audience.

Also I think venessa kirby doesn't look good in this movie.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2025, 7:31 AM
Sweet , I’m glad me and members of my family could contribute a bit to that since I saw it last night…

Marvel really made this feel like a must see event (especially with it following Superman) which are the type of movies that really sell in theaters now imo so I hope they continue to do the same for their future films aswell.

Anyway , it was a solid film so I hope it does well throughout its box office run!!.

User Comment Image
mck13
mck13 - 7/25/2025, 7:49 AM
Super Meh was soo bad I want to SUE JAMES GUNN!!! Fantastic 4 BLEW his BETA MALE Super Meh! OUT THE WATER!!!! This script was light years better than Gunn's goofy flix. The CINEMATOGRAPHY THE EPIC SCOPE it had intellectual value to this movie while Supr meh man me wanna throw up!!!!!!!!! Man Of Steel was THE BEST SUPERMAN MOVIE & GUNNS weak, sorry azz Super Shit is just that! Im going BACK to see Fantastic 4! Now we can BURY THAT BAD SUPERMEH MOVIE!!!!!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/25/2025, 7:50 AM
Looks like my Bot AllsNotGood has been Booted off of CBM.

@AllsNotGood - Nate Bes

This asshole here is using my real photo as his profile pic.

User Comment Image
mck13
mck13 - 7/25/2025, 7:54 AM
Man Of Steel wasn't divisive like James Gunn SUPERMEH!!!!!!!!!! The reason why NOBODY ACROSS SEAS LIKE THIS HORRIBLE SUPERMEH MOVIE!!!!!
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/25/2025, 7:55 AM
DC kinda got screwed being sandwiched between Universal's dinos and Disney's first family. Ah well, I've enjoyed Jurassic World and Superman, so far, here's hoping The Fantastic Four is just as good.

