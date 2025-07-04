SINNERS Bought A "Warehouse Full" Of Costumes From Marvel Studios Once Meant For Period BLADE Movie

SINNERS Bought A &quot;Warehouse Full&quot; Of Costumes From Marvel Studios Once Meant For Period BLADE Movie

There was a time when Blade was a period movie, and one of the producers on Ryan Coogler's Sinners has revealed that the acclaimed vampire movie used many costumes meant for the long-delayed MCU reboot.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 04, 2025 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Blade
Source: ScreenCrush

When the first trailer for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Sinners was released, many people pointed out that it had, in some ways, left Marvel Studios' long-delayed Blade movie surplus to requirement.

Coogler's horror epic was a surprise hit, grossing $364 million worldwide and receiving widespread critical acclaim. However, it being a vampire movie led by a Black actor (with a 1920s setting) wasn't the only thing it had in common with Blade

During an interview with ScreenCrush, Sinners producer Sev Ohanian shared a "fun Marvel easter egg" when he revealed that many of the costumes used by background actors in the movie were originally planned for Blade when it was being developed as a period piece. 

"[Costume designer] Ruth Carter was working on the Blade movie that ended up not shooting," he revealed. "At one point that movie was going to deal with, and she’s talked about this before, but at one point that film was going to deal with the past around the same era as 'Sinners.'"

"She happened to have a warehouse full of period-appropriate clothes, and it was like, 'Yo, we got to shoot this movie like tomorrow,'" Ohanian continued. "And Marvel was generous enough and kind enough to let us basically purchase it at price."

He later clarified that while "a lot of the background actors" wore the clothes made for Blade, the movie's stars had newly created, original costumes. 

Marvel Studios has repeatedly failed to get Blade off the ground, but this version of the movie came closest to happening. Set in the 1920s, filmmaker Yann Demange was at the helm and cast Mia Goth as Lilith, an ancient demon-vampire goddess who wanted the blood of Blade's daughter. A huge train track set was built but never used, and plans for a 1920s-set Blade have since been scrapped. 

Blade was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, when Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali joined Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige on stage to announce that he'd joined the MCU as the Daywalker. The movie remains undated, and we're no closer to learning when or even whether we'll ever get to see Ali's Blade in action. 

"Call Marvel," the actor said at the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere. "I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready."

In Sinners, trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ryan Coogler, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho.

Sinners begins streaming on Max tomorrow, July 5.

MIDNIGHT SONS Movie Rumored To Have Found A Writer As Mahershala Ali Hilariously Dodges Marvel Questions
Related:

MIDNIGHT SONS Movie Rumored To Have Found A Writer As Mahershala Ali Hilariously Dodges Marvel Questions
BLADE: Mahershala Ali Is Still Ready And Willing To Play The Daywalker; Call Marvel
Recommended For You:

BLADE: Mahershala Ali Is Still Ready And Willing To Play The Daywalker; "Call Marvel"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/4/2025, 3:11 PM
Sinners was good.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/4/2025, 3:14 PM
@Nonameforme - 🔪 🗡
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/4/2025, 3:15 PM
@EskimoJ - are you saying you're going to stab me? I'm old and confuse easily.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/4/2025, 3:30 PM
@Nonameforme - reminds of dusk till dawn in reverse vampires trapped inside with humans try fight survive
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/4/2025, 3:41 PM
@Nonameforme - 45 mins of it were good until it went full on From Dusk Till Dawn
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/4/2025, 3:56 PM
@McMurdo - it didn't feel that way to me
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/4/2025, 3:56 PM
@McMurdo - Had the same bullshit ending User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/4/2025, 3:56 PM
@dragon316 - it didn't feel that way to me
Polaris
Polaris - 7/4/2025, 3:20 PM
They must have gotten very close to filming if they had the costumes ready. I wonder what happened that made them scrap the whole thing
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 7/4/2025, 3:32 PM
@Polaris - perhaps sinners was going to be a blade movie but then mahershalla ali or marvel didnt like it or changed their idea/plan and so they decided to make an original movie out of the concept. Which explains the similarities between michael b jordans look and blade himself on top of the vampire hunter element.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/4/2025, 3:44 PM
@Polaris - That's not always the case. Sometimes the costumes are made for a proof of concept. They make costumes to photograph models or sometimes the actual actor to see if that style will fit with the narrative. Costume fittings and tests are usually part of the storyboard process.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/4/2025, 3:20 PM
BLADE doesn't need to be a period piece. It's really not that hard to crack, they're just overthinking it.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/4/2025, 3:51 PM
@Laridian - I had an idea for Blade and someone on this site called me lame 😂. So the opening would have taken place in 1220 CE with Wen Wu and his army storming a castle. In the castle are vampires drinking blood and celebrating with the dead bodies of many of Wen Wu's soldiers. Wen Wu unleashes his 10 rings and begins slaughtering vampires forcing Dracula to retreat. Wen Wu and his army burn Dracula's castle to the ground locking Dracula beneath the rubble as the sun shines through the cracks. The surviving vampires flee and receive a telepathic message from Dracula saying "Rebuild with their blood." And we see it fast forward to 2018 with Deacon Frost awakening from his slumber to the news that 50% of the population has vanished. Cue the Title.
CaptainMexico
CaptainMexico - 7/4/2025, 3:20 PM
I felt like the plot of sinners was a slightly altered period Blade script from years ago, immediately after seeing that movie and the ending. Also the fantastical villain, he was very much like a comic book nemesis type character, not sure who it would’ve been though…
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/4/2025, 3:22 PM
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

What a [frick]ing joke.

[frick]ing Marvel’s been yanking Blade fans around for years, now they’ve sunk so low they had to sell his costumes to another studio just so someone could [frick]ing use them. [frick] me twice. 😂😂😂

What a [frick]ing sad disaster. Imagine announcing Blade in 2019, building massive sets, hiring Oscar winners, only to [frick]ing cancel and [frick]ing pawn off his wardrobe like a garage sale.

[frick]ing pathetic. Marvel can’t get their shit together to save their lives, and Blade deserves so much better than this [frick]ing circus.

For [frick]s Sake

#SupermanRises #DC
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/4/2025, 3:26 PM
Damn that’s serendipitous yet also unfortunate for Marvel.

I’m not sure of the timeline but I wonder if atleast part of the reason the period Blade movie set in the 1920’s/1930’s didn’t work out was because Coogler began to develop Sinners at the time too since I think it was first reported he was doing this back in January 2024..

This kind of parallel thinking happens in Hollywood at times so they were perhaps worried about being compared to them or vice versa since we know Feige & co try to be as fresh as possible with characters that have already been done on the big screen but that’s just speculation on my part.

Anyway worked out well for Coogler but i hope we do still see Blade as soon as possible because I think there’s potential with Mahershala in the role!!.
Biggums
Biggums - 7/4/2025, 3:28 PM
Michael.B would make a better looking blade

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder