BLADE: Mahershala Ali Is Still Ready And Willing To Play The Daywalker; "Call Marvel"

BLADE: Mahershala Ali Is Still Ready And Willing To Play The Daywalker; &quot;Call Marvel&quot;

Following a series of delays, Marvel Studios recently removed the Blade reboot from its release schedule, but star Mahershala Ali is still determined to play the Daywalker

By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Hard as it may be to believe, it's been over six years since Marvel Studios announced that Mahershala Ali was set to star as the titular vampire slayer in a new MCU Blade movie.

Numerous delays and setbacks followed, and we got the disappointing news that the project had been removed from Marvel's slate late last year. Though a report that the movie was on indefinite hold followed, we were led to believe that Blade had simply delayed (again) and would eventually move forward.

Ali was asked about the status of the film while being interviewed on the red carpet of last night's Jurassic World Rebirth premiere, and it sounds like he is still more than willing to suit-up as the Daywlker - but the ball is very much in the studio's court.

"Call Marvel," the actor said to Variety. "I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready."

Ali had a little more to say to THR: “I would love for Blade to happen; we’ll see, I don’t know where Marvel is at right now. I’m just looking for the next great part, I really am.” 

If that next great part comes along before Marvel is ready to get Blade moving again, there's a good chance Ali will no longer be available - or interested.

Last we heard, the latest draft by Eric Pearson - who is the sixth writer to have been assigned to the project after Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and Nic Pizzolatto - had "finally satisfied everyone involved," but clearly this wasn't the case.

Apparently, the real reason Blade was pushed back again is because Marvel is prioritizing Multiversal stories in the build-up to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. So, it may not be a case of the studio struggling to "get Blade right," and simply bad timing for Ali's Daywalker to make his MCU debut.

We have also heard that the positive response to Wesley Snipes' appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine may have led to the studio switching gears and deciding to make the reboot a Multiverse story that could feature both takes on the Daywalker.

Whatever the case may be, Feige assured fans that Marvel is "committed" to seeing Blade to fruition shortly after the most recent delay.

“We are committed to Blade. We love the character. We love Mahershala’s take on him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You’re all up to date on what’s happening. But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU."

Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/24/2025, 11:05 AM
Dakota Johnson for Blade
Lem1
Lem1 - 6/24/2025, 11:09 AM
At this point they should get someone younger but who am I kidding, I don't even watch vampire movies anymore 😆
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 6/24/2025, 11:09 AM
Nope, we need to move on from him as Blade.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/24/2025, 11:11 AM
He'll be a crypt walker by the time they start filming 😮‍💨
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/24/2025, 11:11 AM
Blade should open the next phase followed by X-Men and F4 2. Dracula being the next MCU big bad would be sick as [frick].
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/24/2025, 11:16 AM
@ImNotaBot - blade, followed by X-men, a fantastic four film and most likely another spider film? What are we? Back in the early 2000s?

History repeats itself
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/24/2025, 11:38 AM
@JFerguson - difference being it's all in the same shared universe now. Me from 20 years ago never would've believed that
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 11:12 AM
I think it would kinda suck if Ali departs the project officially since he was the one that came to then with wanting to play Blade when they had no real plans for the character so if it gets cancelled then Marvel will be the ones who get the blame unfortunately but oh well.

I still think they should put the Blade movie on back burner and proceed with Midnight Sons as Blade brings Black Knight and others into his fight against a resurrected Dracula & his army and then if that take is well received then you can go back to the solo feature if you want to.

Anyway , I just would like to see Ali in the role since I think he would be great in the role!!.

User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/24/2025, 11:20 AM
It's never gonna happen
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/24/2025, 11:25 AM
So disappointing that this hasn't happened yet. Everyone was pumped for this. They shouldn't have done the countless TV series that no one wanted and actually put time into this..
But if blade kicks off the MCU reboot/reset then I'll be happy to wait but at least give us some decent updates
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/24/2025, 11:25 AM
"Some MF'ers are always trying to make fetch happen".



User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/24/2025, 11:39 AM
Colossal [frick] UP on Marvel's part. Blade is such an easy concept to grasp.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 11:47 AM
I don't see the need for a Blade movie right now, that window has passed, unless if they're making it the 2028 mystery movie
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/24/2025, 12:44 PM
I dont trust Disney/Marvel to make a badass Blade movie at this point anyway.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2025, 12:53 PM
No problem, they are probably still just trying to figure out how to rewrite the script so that the Blade movie centres on the character Blade and not his daughter.

