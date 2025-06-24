BLADE: Mahershala Ali Is Still Ready And Willing To Play The Daywalker; "Call Marvel"

Hard as it may be to believe, it's been over six years since Marvel Studios announced that Mahershala Ali was set to star as the titular vampire slayer in a new MCU Blade movie.

Numerous delays and setbacks followed, and we got the disappointing news that the project had been removed from Marvel's slate late last year. Though a report that the movie was on indefinite hold followed, we were led to believe that Blade had simply delayed (again) and would eventually move forward.

Ali was asked about the status of the film while being interviewed on the red carpet of last night's Jurassic World Rebirth premiere, and it sounds like he is still more than willing to suit-up as the Daywlker - but the ball is very much in the studio's court.

"Call Marvel," the actor said to Variety. "I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready."

Ali had a little more to say to THR: “I would love for Blade to happen; we’ll see, I don’t know where Marvel is at right now. I’m just looking for the next great part, I really am.”

If that next great part comes along before Marvel is ready to get Blade moving again, there's a good chance Ali will no longer be available - or interested.

Last we heard, the latest draft by Eric Pearson - who is the sixth writer to have been assigned to the project after Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and Nic Pizzolatto - had "finally satisfied everyone involved," but clearly this wasn't the case.

Apparently, the real reason Blade was pushed back again is because Marvel is prioritizing Multiversal stories in the build-up to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. So, it may not be a case of the studio struggling to "get Blade right," and simply bad timing for Ali's Daywalker to make his MCU debut.

We have also heard that the positive response to Wesley Snipes' appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine may have led to the studio switching gears and deciding to make the reboot a Multiverse story that could feature both takes on the Daywalker.

Whatever the case may be, Feige assured fans that Marvel is "committed" to seeing Blade to fruition shortly after the most recent delay.

“We are committed to Blade. We love the character. We love Mahershala’s take on him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You’re all up to date on what’s happening. But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU."