MIDNIGHT SONS Movie Rumored To Have Found A Writer As Mahershala Ali Hilariously Dodges Marvel Questions

Marvel Studios has never officially announced a Midnight Sons movie. However, it's been rumoured to be in the works enough times that we can be fairly confident there are indeed plans to assemble a group of supernatural anti-heroes in the MCU.

We recently learned that it's back to being actively developed (after reportedly losing Logan scribe Michael Green), and scooper Daniel Richtman now brings word that, "Marvel has hired a [new] writer for Midnight Sons."

He doesn't know who it is, but this bodes well for a movie we'd imagine could be where Mahershala Ali makes his proper MCU debut as Blade. The Daywalker's solo movie simply hasn't come together at Marvel Studios, so starting with a team-up might be the wisest move at this point.

Ali was recently joined by his Jurassic World Rebirth co-stars Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson for a new interview. During that, the Wicked star asked to name every MCU movie his fellow actors have appeared in (Ali starred in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and had a cameo role in Eternals, while Johansson has played Black Widow for over a decade).

"Leave me out of it," Ali said with a laugh. "That’s just a Scarlett question." Bailey jokingly retorted, "Well, there’s one that we’re very excited about," referring to Blade, a movie first announced by Marvel Studios six years ago.

"That was a lot," Johansson said after they finished running through her many MCU appearances. "And you, Mahershala? What about you?"

Yes, we've reached a point where even Ali's friends are teasing him about the lack of progress on Blade. Between this and other remarks he's made during Jurassic World Rebirth's press tour, it feels a lot like he's quietly moved on from what was once dubbed a dream role.

In the comics, the Midnight Sons team typically consists of characters who are involved in battling supernatural threats, including Ghost Rider, Blade, Morbius, Doctor Strange, Werewolf by Night, Hannibal King, and Jennifer Kale.

In the MCU, several characters could make up the Midnight Suns, but with the next Avengers movies fast approaching, it's hard to say whether there will be time to introduce this team before Secret Wars. We're not banking on it, though, and Doomsday looks likely to be where we meet Johnny Blaze following Mephisto's arrival in Ironheart.

For what it's worth, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez reported last year that the MCU's line-up could be comprised of, "Wong, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Blade, Werewolf by Night, & Man-Thing."

"Other names I’ve heard, from most to least likely, include Black Knight, Scarlet Scarab, Elsa Bloodstone, Dr. Strange, and even Agatha Harkness. But if I had to guess how many members I’d expect for this team lineup, I’d say between 6-9 members," the insider added.

