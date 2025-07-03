MIDNIGHT SONS Movie Rumored To Have Found A Writer As Mahershala Ali Hilariously Dodges Marvel Questions

MIDNIGHT SONS Movie Rumored To Have Found A Writer As Mahershala Ali Hilariously Dodges Marvel Questions

It sounds like Marvel Studios' long-rumoured Midnight Sons movie is finally taking shape, but Jurassic World Rebirth star Mahershala Ali seemingly has no interest in talking any more about Blade...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 03, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Blade

Marvel Studios has never officially announced a Midnight Sons movie. However, it's been rumoured to be in the works enough times that we can be fairly confident there are indeed plans to assemble a group of supernatural anti-heroes in the MCU.

We recently learned that it's back to being actively developed (after reportedly losing Logan scribe Michael Green), and scooper Daniel Richtman now brings word that, "Marvel has hired a [new] writer for Midnight Sons."

He doesn't know who it is, but this bodes well for a movie we'd imagine could be where Mahershala Ali makes his proper MCU debut as Blade. The Daywalker's solo movie simply hasn't come together at Marvel Studios, so starting with a team-up might be the wisest move at this point. 

Ali was recently joined by his Jurassic World Rebirth co-stars Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson for a new interview. During that, the Wicked star asked to name every MCU movie his fellow actors have appeared in (Ali starred in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and had a cameo role in Eternals, while Johansson has played Black Widow for over a decade).

"Leave me out of it," Ali said with a laugh. "That’s just a Scarlett question." Bailey jokingly retorted, "Well, there’s one that we’re very excited about," referring to Blade, a movie first announced by Marvel Studios six years ago. 

"That was a lot," Johansson said after they finished running through her many MCU appearances. "And you, Mahershala? What about you?" 

Yes, we've reached a point where even Ali's friends are teasing him about the lack of progress on Blade. Between this and other remarks he's made during Jurassic World Rebirth's press tour, it feels a lot like he's quietly moved on from what was once dubbed a dream role. 

In the comics, the Midnight Sons team typically consists of characters who are involved in battling supernatural threats, including Ghost Rider, Blade, Morbius, Doctor Strange, Werewolf by Night, Hannibal King, and Jennifer Kale. 

In the MCU, several characters could make up the Midnight Suns, but with the next Avengers movies fast approaching, it's hard to say whether there will be time to introduce this team before Secret Wars. We're not banking on it, though, and Doomsday looks likely to be where we meet Johnny Blaze following Mephisto's arrival in Ironheart.

For what it's worth, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez reported last year that the MCU's line-up could be comprised of, "Wong, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Blade, Werewolf by Night, & Man-Thing."

"Other names I’ve heard, from most to least likely, include Black Knight, Scarlet Scarab, Elsa Bloodstone, Dr. Strange, and even Agatha Harkness. But if I had to guess how many members I’d expect for this team lineup, I’d say between 6-9 members," the insider added.

As always, keep checking back here for MCU updates as we have them.

BLADE: Mahershala Ali Is Still Ready And Willing To Play The Daywalker; Call Marvel
Related:

BLADE: Mahershala Ali Is Still Ready And Willing To Play The Daywalker; "Call Marvel"
David S. Goyer Reached Out To Marvel Studios About Its Troubled BLADE Reboot - And Got A Surprising Response
Recommended For You:

David S. Goyer Reached Out To Marvel Studios About Its Troubled BLADE Reboot - And Got A Surprising Response

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/3/2025, 1:14 PM
I doubt it
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/3/2025, 1:14 PM
At this point, I want to see a younger actor portray Blade. If Blade is going to be the next new hero introduced, We need a long haul actor. Someone younger in my opinion. Trevante Rhodes is only 35 and can give us 20 years of Blade which is equivalent to two Marvel Sagas. Ali is 51. We would be lucky to get one Saga out of him.
Order66
Order66 - 7/3/2025, 1:15 PM
Mephisto as the main villain please.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/3/2025, 1:23 PM
Haha .. geriatric Blade by 2029
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/3/2025, 1:23 PM
Can we get a blade movie first and a second season
of Moon Knight

Before a Midnight Sons movie
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/3/2025, 1:30 PM
@WakandaTech - Midnight Sons needs to be The Avengers (2012) of the next Saga. Give Ghost Rider and Blade a movie and give Moon Knight a season 2. And have the team consist of Doctor Strange, Blade, Moon Knight, The Werewolf, Ghost Rider, and Elsa Bloodstone. With a supporting role from Wong and Khonshu.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/3/2025, 1:31 PM
@WakandaTech - Can we get a Moon Knight reboot first.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/3/2025, 1:42 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - Oh no!
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/3/2025, 1:47 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - such a shame a good actor
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2025, 1:34 PM
Man , poor Mahershala lol…

Also I love the vagueness of “scoops” like this since they could proclaim they have a writer for this project and if/when it’s finally announced then someone like DanielRPK can go this is that person while in reality they were just hired.

Anyway given the troubled development of Blade , I still do think it would be wise to introduce the character in Midnight Sons (if Mahershala is interested that is)…

Hell , you could have Blade be the leader as he assembles various supernatural inclined “heroes”to take on a resurrected Dracula and his army hence him going to Dane at the end of Eternals since the Ebony Blade could have ties to him in this universe.

User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/3/2025, 1:34 PM
There’s definitely something weird going on with Blade and Marvel and it’s not just that they “haven’t gotten the story right”.

At this point it really seems like it’s Feige or Disney that’s the problem.

Either Feige knows what fans will want to see(R rated, John Wick meets Sinners)and that Disney wants something different(female lead, Blade past his prime, the message, etc) OR every writer keeps submitting scripts based on a baddass Blade killing vampires and Feige wants some shitty social justice filled MSHEU inspired film.

It’s fairly obvious what they need to do to make a ton of money with Blade and something/someone keeps holding this up
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/3/2025, 1:38 PM
So Perez is just naming all the supernatural characters then.

Is there any actual truth to this supposed Midnight Sons movie? Because it seems like a really stupid movie from a business strategy perspective. It would essentially be a dark The Marvels when it should be a dark The Avengers.

If you're gonna do it, do it properly. Reboot Moon Knight as a movie, Ghost Rider reboot, Blade, all the members, all as movies then team them up.

Alternatively do a TV series set in the TV universe (which there should definitely be a TV universe separate from the Cinematic Universe).
Polaris
Polaris - 7/3/2025, 2:00 PM
At this point I don't care about Blade, but I'm looking forward to Midnight Sons. I want to see Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, Elsa, Black Knight and whoever else they bring. The supernatural side of the mcu has a lot of potential.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder