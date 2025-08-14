SUPERMAN Behind-The-Scenes Featurette, New Clip And Animated KRYPTO Short Released

James Gunn's Superman arrives on Digital platforms tomorrow, and we have a first look at three of the bonus features that will be available to watch when you rent or purchase the movie.

The "A New Era: DC Takes Off" featurette spotlights some new behind-the-scenes footage, along with interviews with the cast as they express their excitement about being on the front line of the DCU.

We also have an extended clip from the "Portal" action sequence, as Lois Lane and Mr. Terrific make their way to Lex Luthor's Pocket Universe in an attempt to rescue the Man of Steel, only to find that Krypto is already on the case... kinda.

Krypto also gets the spotlight in the first of a series of animated shorts, the first of which sees the super-pooch give chase to a particularly belligerent pigeon. Technically, the 5-minute short also features the second DCU appearance of Superman!

Check out the clips at the links below, and let us know if you plan on watching Superman again (or for the first time?) in the comments section.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."