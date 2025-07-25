MAN OF STEEL Writer David S. Goyer Shares His Candid Thoughts On James Gunn's SUPERMAN Movie

David S. Goyer wrote 2013's Man of Steel, and he's now weighed in with his thoughts on James Gunn's approach to the character in DC Studios' Superman. Did he like this very different approach to the hero?

By JoshWilding - Jul 25, 2025 08:07 AM EST
David S. Goyer is no stranger to the DC Universe. He helped write Batman Begins, and worked on the stories for The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Later, he penned the scripts for Zack Snyder's DCEU movies, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Goyer also counts Marvel's Blade trilogy and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance among his writing credits (he even stepped behind the camera to helm Blade: Trinity), and is someone whose work frequently draws mixed reviews from fans. 

Talking to Cinemablend about The Sandman, Goyer shared his verdict on DC Studios and James Gunn's Superman movie. The polar opposite of his and Snyder's moody take on the character, Superman has received praise from critics and comic book readers for its hopeful, optimistic interpretation of the Kryptonian. 

"I really liked it. People always assume that because I did The Dark Knight, I wouldn't like The Batman, but I really enjoyed it," Goyer shared. "Each generation gets the Superman they need. It felt like the pendulum with Man of Steel, obviously that was a much darker grounded version, and, and we're in a very different place, and I love that just the tagline that 'Kindness is punk rock.'"

"I think that [David] Corenswet is incredibly appealing. I never would have thought to use Krypto, and Krypto was delightful. And then I think the guy that stole the show was Mr. Terrific, who Geoff Johns and I basically turned into a real character in the Justice Society."

"So I was thrilled, I thought Mr. Terrific was awesome. Metamorpho, same. I love seeing a live action Metamorpho, and those are the kind of things that James Gunn can get away with, and God bless him because I love all these those weird quirky tertiary DC characters," he added. "I really enjoyed it and I was rooting for it, so I'm happy it's been successful."

Superman has received positive reviews but is struggling at the box office overseas, largely due to what many insiders believe is anti-American sentiment fueled by the actions of President Donald Trump.

Gunn even acknowledged that in a recent interview, when he said, "it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn’t really helping us. So I think it’s just a matter of letting something grow. But again, for us, everything’s been a total win."

"Having the movie come out and be something that has been embraced by people everywhere — this is just the seed of the tree that Peter [Safran] and I have been watering for the past three years," he continued. "So to be able to have it start off so positively has been incredibly overwhelming."

As the filmmaker suggests, Superman does have all the makings of a moderate hit and should serve a strong enough start for the DCU after the damage done to the brand by Warner Bros. during the hit-and-miss days of the DCEU (which ended in 2023 with a run of critical and commercial disappointments).

Superman is expected to be front and centre in the next movie Gunn is writing, though we still don't know whether that's World's Finest, Superman vs. The Authority, or something else entirely.

Superman is now playing in theaters. 

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/25/2025, 8:18 AM
I'm not even bothering reading the article. Good or bad, not gonna read it.

David S. Goyer?

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 7/25/2025, 8:25 AM
"Superman has received positive reviews but is struggling at the box office overseas, largely due to an anti-American sentiment fueled by the actions of President Donald Trump"

How dumb must a writer be to assume this kind of bs?
MR
MR - 7/25/2025, 8:29 AM
@Fogs - exactly. I’m no fan but this is just an assumption. Pure typical amateur fanboy “writing”.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/25/2025, 8:30 AM
@Fogs - BUT James Gunn, Superman had to follow up WB/DC Dumpster Fires: Black Adam, Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Birds of Prey, Blue Beetle and The Suicide Squad.

James Gunn Superman has SAVED the WB/DC DCU from Extinction.
MR
MR - 7/25/2025, 8:31 AM
@Fogs - just keep in mind, he wrote that just to illicit debate on this website. He doesn’t actually know that to say it. He just loves “controversy”.
AnEye
AnEye - 7/25/2025, 8:39 AM
@Fogs - How dumb can an American be to assume there isn’t anti-American sentiment?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/25/2025, 8:39 AM
@Fogs - BUT James Gunn did Quote that needed to be reported.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/25/2025, 9:02 AM
@Fogs - I'd suggest you read this article from THR:

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/box-office-superman-overseas-1236326825/

"On the same day that James Gunn’s Superman opened in U.S. theaters, President Donald Trump posted a meme of himself dressed as the Man of Steel. If there was a collective groan on the Warner Bros. lot, home of DC Studios, it’s no surprise. For years, the studio’s marketing mavens have worked to downplay the very pro-American aspect of the comic book hero when peddling the movie franchise internationally."

"Trump and his administration are a divisive topic across the globe, and not just in China."

And there's Gunn's quote, which was clearly referring to anti-American sentiment. I'm assuming you are American, so have no idea how your politics are perceived by most of the world in 2025.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/25/2025, 9:05 AM
@AllsGood - never said it didn't
Fogs
Fogs - 7/25/2025, 9:06 AM
@AnEye - and who said I'm American? Or live in America, for that matter?
Fogs
Fogs - 7/25/2025, 9:10 AM
@JoshWilding - wait a minute, mate. There's a huge difference between a meme and a director opinion and presenting that as a FACT as you did. You could mention these evidences but to make that assumption RESPONSIBLY we need data. At least a credible research.

And no, I'm not american and never lived there. I'm well aware of anti americanism and was surprised and glad johnston managed to override that in TFA. Said that many times.

Cheers.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/25/2025, 9:11 AM
@AllsGood - then quote it, not presenting it as FACT.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/25/2025, 9:16 AM
@Fogs - It would be difficult to draw a direct line from Trump to Superman's global box office, but it's inarguable that Superman is strongly associated with America; there's a rise in anti-American sentiment worldwide; and that Donald Trump is a big cause of that rise. Trump's presidency is far from the only factor affecting Superman's worldwide box office, but it's almost certainly a factor.
DenvertheDino
DenvertheDino - 7/25/2025, 9:22 AM
@Fogs - Exactly.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 7/25/2025, 8:38 AM
If you think commander Trump isnt making USA look bad to others, youre an idiot who lives in a box scared to see what the world really thinks. Superman is def affected.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 7/25/2025, 8:50 AM
Hey Josh,
On the other side of the pond we dont care about Trump.
A lot of us dont even care about America as a whole, especially not when picking out movies.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/25/2025, 9:04 AM
@MonkeyBot - I'm British - plenty of people do care about America's politics, and have little interest in watching a movie they (incorrectly) believe is a hoo-rah film about "Truth, Justice, and the American Way," especially elsewhere in Europe.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/25/2025, 9:06 AM
@MonkeyBot - Also British and you’re being entirely disingenuous if you’re acting as if the USA and Trump aren’t at the very least a constant topic of conversation for all the wrong reasons.
Radders
Radders - 7/25/2025, 9:16 AM
@MonkeyBot - I'm British too, and think its weird if someone wouldn't watch a Superman movie because of who the US President is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2025, 9:14 AM
Well , I’m glad he really liked it atleast…

I did love the “kindness is the new punk rock” message we got and it makes Superman “cool” imo (not that he wasn’t already) in the eyes of a modern audience since we live in a society nowadays where that & empathy seems to be at a low.

Anyway , I liked the film and can’t wait to see it again!!.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 7/25/2025, 9:15 AM
Let me translate Goyer's words...


TRANSLATION:
I still want to get work from this major studio, so I am going to play along as though I actually like this film until I retire and then after that you can get my true feelings in my memoires.
DenvertheDino
DenvertheDino - 7/25/2025, 9:21 AM
There's no need to pretend that this "Superman" film was good. I think the best part of the film was when Stupidman was squashed by the kaiju. No wait, the best was when Supergirl called him a bitch, because Stupidman is a bitch. I also loved when the kid was holding the flag, praying for Stupidman's help, so Green Lantern saved him. Or, that part when Krypto kicked Superman's ass was awesome. Oh, or that part when Superman sat in his apartment to speak to Lois while the Justice Gang fought an alien monster in the city. I mean, why would Stupidman try to help? But perhaps my favorite part was when Metropolis turned on Stupidman the moment there was an announcement about him. They should have thrown more garbage at his head.

