SUPERMAN: All 26 Characters In The Hall Of Justice's Mural Identified - With Ties To Wonder Woman, More

As promised, James Gunn has finally released the Hall of Justice's mural from Superman. Charting the history of metahumans in the DCU, it features a total of 26 characters, many of whom have ties to present-day superheroes such as Zatanna, Wonder Woman, and The Flash.

Now, we have some hi-res shots of the mural, along with a breakdown of every character who appears in it.

The extent of Gunn's plans for this lot beyond being a fun Easter Egg for hardcore DC Comics fans remains to be seen. However, if they're all considered important to the DCU's past, we'd imagine at least a few of them will show up in this shared world sooner rather than later.

• Sister Symmetry - a powerful sorceress who wields the Cloak of Cyra and is imbued with powers by the Lord of Order.

• Silent Knight - hailing from the 6th Century, the British hero is a master swordsman and thought to be a previous incarnation of Carter Hall/Hawkman and possibly even Clark Kent's distant ancestor.

• Exoristos - an exiled Amazon from Themyscira, she once wielded the sword eventually used by Wonder Woman.

• Black Pirate - a 16th-century do-gooder who previously appeared in The CW's Legends of Tomorrow, he fought the good fight on the high seas and was a member of the Five Warriors from Forever.

• Miss Liberty - a hero during the American Revolutionary War, she also served on the time-displaced Five Warriors from Forever team.

• Whip Whirlwind - better known as Max Mercury, the speedster was a hero during the Wild West, where he used his Flash-like abilities to protect Native Americans.

• Super Chief - an Iroquois warrior from the 15th century, his powers were granted by the Manitou Stone but only last for an hour at a time.

• Lazarus Lane - this Wild West-era hero was made the Spirit of Vengeance by the Wise Owl, and took on the moniker, El Diablo. However, the demon only takes over his body when he's asleep or unconscious.

• Chop-Chop - Wu Cheng is a young Chinese pilot who served in the Blackhawk Squadron during World War II.

• Ghost of Flanders - Rip Graves faked his death to become a superhero, becoming a masked crimefighter during World War II. Like G.I. Robot, he kills Nazis.

• Sandman - Not to be confused with the Neil Gaiman character, Wesley Dodds carries a Gas Gun into action and uses his prophetic dreams to help him figure out the crime scenes he encounters.

• Amazing Man - Will Everett served as this Golden Age vigilante during World War II, and gained powers after being kidnapped and experimented on by the Ultra-Humanite. He can now mimic and absorb any material.

• Zatara - Giovanni "John" Zatara is the father of Zatanna. Like his daughter, he casts spells by speaking backwards and was a key member of the Justice Society of America.

• Liberty Bell - another DC character who has had multiple characters hold the matter, she activated her powers by ringing the Liberty Bell. The Libby Lawrence version is the wife of Johnny Quick and Jesse Quick's mother.

• Bulletman - this World War II superhero used his Crime Cure serum to battle Nazis, and donned the Gravity Regulator Helmet to deflect bullets.

• Bulletgirl - Bulletman's wife had the same powers and gadgets as her husband.

• Max Mercury - This time-displaced speedster will be known best to many of you as the mentor of The Flash (Wally West) and Kid Flash (Bart Allen).

• TNT - Thomas N. "Tex" Thomas has radioactive powers that generate heat energy, which he used against the Nazis. He later joined the All-Star Squadron and Seven Soldiers of Victory.

• Dan the Dyna-mite - Tex's student got involved with his teacher's crime-fighting when he was exposed to the same experiment that granted TNT his abilities.

• Phantom Lady - this Golden Age Squadron member used her Black Light Ray to project black light, allowing her to create darkness and turn invisible.

• Atomic Knight - tasked with restoring peace and order, Gardner Grayle wore an experimental radiation-resistant armour in the post-apocalyptic world created by World War III.

• Freedom Beast - this South African superhero succeeded B'Wana Beast as the primary protector of African wildlife. He accesses The Red, a mystical force tied to Swamp Thing and Animal Man.

• Wildcat - Ted Grant was part of the Justice Society of America, and a former heavyweight boxing champion who moonlights as a superhero (his mystical "Nine Lives" makes him particularly durable).

• Vibe - this fan favourite Arrrowverse character was one of the first Latino superheroes, and uses vibrational manipulation to defeat his foes.

• Gunfire - able to turn anything into a gun, a Bloodlines Parasite granted Andrew Van Horn his impressive powers.

• Maxwell Lord - the founder of the DCU's Justice Gang doesn't have powers in the comics, but does this mural suggest he's a metahuman as well? Chances are, he just fancies himself as being worthy to stand alongside these great heroes.

"Oh, there was a ton of thought put into it. A ton of thought," Gunn recently said of the mural's importance. "Not necessarily specifically see all of them. But yes, some of them we already have in the works in different things in different ways."

Which of these characters would you most like to see in the DCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section and check out some hi-res shots from the Hall of Justice's mural below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.